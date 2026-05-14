First-Round NFL Draft Picks Already Stealing Starting Jobs Fast (And Others Aren't Close)

Teams were supposed to land instant starters throughout the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. All 32 selections are expected to make an immediate impact on their respective franchises. While most will play immediately, a handful of prospects have been drafted into complicated situations.

We've identified eight first-round prospects with situations worth analyzing. Not every first-round pick is listed here. It's a foregone conclusion that top-10 picks like Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and Sonny Styles are instant starters. Let's examine the most interesting battles instead.

2026 NFL Draft: First-Round Picks Destined to Start (And Some Who Won't)

Starter: Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6 overall. It wasn't surprising to see them get aggressive at the position after parting ways with both boundary starters, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, earlier this offseason. Not only is Delane a Week 1 starter, he's easily sitting atop the depth chart. It's a responsibility that comes with massive Year One expectations for a Chiefs team trying to bounce back from their first disappointing season in a decade.

Backup: Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Apr 24, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams first-round draft pick Ty Simpson speaks to media during a press conference at Code Next at Hollywood Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams' decision to draft quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall was still the most shocking moment of the first round. It goes without saying that reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is the starting quarterback heading into 2026. Selecting Simpson is all about having a succession plan in place. Not only is he not an instant starter, but head coach Sean McVay has provided the political answer, claiming he'll have to compete with 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett for the backup role.

Starter: Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns

Apr 24, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Spencer Fano talks to the media during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL Draft desperately needing an instant starter at left tackle. They moved down from No. 6 (Chiefs, Delane) to the ninth overall pick and still managed to draft the first offensive linemen in Spencer Fano. That's a huge win for general manager Andrew Berry. Fano should immediately slot into the lineup at left tackle. What the Browns really have to sort this offseason is whether he'll be protecting Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders in Week 1.

Starter: Kadyn Proctor, IOL, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' first-round pick Kadyn Proctor with his new jersey on April 24, 2026. | Hal Habib / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the more surprising first-round picks that has flown under the radar was the Miami Dolphins' decision to take Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 overall. A college left tackle, the initial idea is to start him at guard. Some wondered why they just didn't take Vega Ioane, the consensus best guard prospect. The Dolphins eventually plan to move Proctor to right tackle, as current starter Austin Jackson is entering a contract year. They're asking a lot of their first-round pick.

Backup: Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Caleb Lomu addresses the media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots' offensive line got exposed in Super Bowl LX by a swarming Seattle Seahawks defense. That partially motivated the decision to select Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses turned 35 years old this offseason. This is likely Moses' final season in Foxboro. Lomu will enter his rookie campaign as a swing backup, but the succession plan is already in place for him to develop into the starter at right tackle opposite fellow rookie-contract blocker Will Campbell.





Starter: Dillon Thieneman, DB, Chicago Bears

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Based on mock-draft hype, it was technically surprising to see former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman slide to No. 25 overall. The Chicago Bears didn't complain, as they were thrilled to have the versatile defensive back fall right into their laps. The Bears have undergone fairly significant changes at safety this offseason. They signed Coby Bryant in free agency and lost both 2025 starters Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Thieneman and Bryant will form the new back-end partnership for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Role player: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

May 1, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys had two first-round picks. Caleb Downs was the steal of the first round, and then they traded back with their division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys then got UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd selection. This defensive line desperately struggled to properly replace Micah Parsons in 2025. Lawrence figures to play a rotational role as a rookie, however. Donovan Ezeiruaku is entering a crucial sophomore season, and Rashan Gary was acquired via trade this offseason. Sam Williams is still under contract, making this a crowded room.

Role player: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick edge Keldric Faulk, 31st pick overall, stands for portraits at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After selecting Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall, the Tennessee Titans traded back into the first round to nab defensive end Keldric Faulk with the 31st pick after he experienced a mini draft-day slide. This was a Robert Saleh selection through and through. Coach Saleh has coached defenders with Faulk's body type such as John Franklin-Myers (who he signed again this offseason) and Arik Armstead. It will be interesting to monitor Faulk's role, as the Titans project to rotate defensive linemen early and often.