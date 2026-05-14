First-Round NFL Draft Picks Already Stealing Starting Jobs Fast (And Others Aren't Close)
Teams were supposed to land instant starters throughout the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. All 32 selections are expected to make an immediate impact on their respective franchises. While most will play immediately, a handful of prospects have been drafted into complicated situations.
We've identified eight first-round prospects with situations worth analyzing. Not every first-round pick is listed here. It's a foregone conclusion that top-10 picks like Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and Sonny Styles are instant starters. Let's examine the most interesting battles instead.
2026 NFL Draft: First-Round Picks Destined to Start (And Some Who Won't)
Starter: Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6 overall. It wasn't surprising to see them get aggressive at the position after parting ways with both boundary starters, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, earlier this offseason. Not only is Delane a Week 1 starter, he's easily sitting atop the depth chart. It's a responsibility that comes with massive Year One expectations for a Chiefs team trying to bounce back from their first disappointing season in a decade.
Backup: Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams' decision to draft quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall was still the most shocking moment of the first round. It goes without saying that reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is the starting quarterback heading into 2026. Selecting Simpson is all about having a succession plan in place. Not only is he not an instant starter, but head coach Sean McVay has provided the political answer, claiming he'll have to compete with 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett for the backup role.
Starter: Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL Draft desperately needing an instant starter at left tackle. They moved down from No. 6 (Chiefs, Delane) to the ninth overall pick and still managed to draft the first offensive linemen in Spencer Fano. That's a huge win for general manager Andrew Berry. Fano should immediately slot into the lineup at left tackle. What the Browns really have to sort this offseason is whether he'll be protecting Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders in Week 1.
Starter: Kadyn Proctor, IOL, Miami Dolphins
One of the more surprising first-round picks that has flown under the radar was the Miami Dolphins' decision to take Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 overall. A college left tackle, the initial idea is to start him at guard. Some wondered why they just didn't take Vega Ioane, the consensus best guard prospect. The Dolphins eventually plan to move Proctor to right tackle, as current starter Austin Jackson is entering a contract year. They're asking a lot of their first-round pick.
Backup: Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots' offensive line got exposed in Super Bowl LX by a swarming Seattle Seahawks defense. That partially motivated the decision to select Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses turned 35 years old this offseason. This is likely Moses' final season in Foxboro. Lomu will enter his rookie campaign as a swing backup, but the succession plan is already in place for him to develop into the starter at right tackle opposite fellow rookie-contract blocker Will Campbell.
Starter: Dillon Thieneman, DB, Chicago Bears
Based on mock-draft hype, it was technically surprising to see former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman slide to No. 25 overall. The Chicago Bears didn't complain, as they were thrilled to have the versatile defensive back fall right into their laps. The Bears have undergone fairly significant changes at safety this offseason. They signed Coby Bryant in free agency and lost both 2025 starters Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Thieneman and Bryant will form the new back-end partnership for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Role player: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had two first-round picks. Caleb Downs was the steal of the first round, and then they traded back with their division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys then got UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd selection. This defensive line desperately struggled to properly replace Micah Parsons in 2025. Lawrence figures to play a rotational role as a rookie, however. Donovan Ezeiruaku is entering a crucial sophomore season, and Rashan Gary was acquired via trade this offseason. Sam Williams is still under contract, making this a crowded room.
Role player: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Tennessee Titans
After selecting Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall, the Tennessee Titans traded back into the first round to nab defensive end Keldric Faulk with the 31st pick after he experienced a mini draft-day slide. This was a Robert Saleh selection through and through. Coach Saleh has coached defenders with Faulk's body type such as John Franklin-Myers (who he signed again this offseason) and Arik Armstead. It will be interesting to monitor Faulk's role, as the Titans project to rotate defensive linemen early and often.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL