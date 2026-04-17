Most NFL-Ready WRs Who Should Be Available on Day 2

The expectation is that somewhere between four and six wide receivers will be selected during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The three near-locks are Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon. From there, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr. could also be top-32 picks.

Once the consensus top six wideouts are drafted, NFL teams must shift attention to pro-ready wide receivers on Day 2. There are a number of receiver prospects expected to be chosen throughout the second and third rounds who could make immediate impacts on offense. We've identified seven Day 2 receivers who project as high-impact prospects.

NFL Draft: Pro-Ready WRs Who Should Be Available on Day 2

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama's Germie Bernard might be the most pro-ready wide receiver of any wideout in this class. He's an incredibly savvy route runner who recognizes coverages at a high level, allowing him to consistently exploit defenses. Bernard can run a complete route tree with a diverse release package, disguising his intentions while displaying smooth footwork to efficiently get in and out of his breaks. The former Michigan State and Washington transfer also has plus-level size (6-1, 206) and athleticism, running a 4.48 at the NFL Combine that checked boxes for scouts.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) reacts after a first down against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch set the program's single-season receptions record with 81 catches this past season. A good chunk of that included manufactured touches around the line of scrimmage, but his ability to handle a high-volume workload and turn schemed-up plays into explosive gains should immediately translate to a role at the next level. Branch projects as a starting slot receiver despite his undersized frame (5-8, 177), helped offset by athleticism that included a 4.35 40 and 38-inch vertical at the NFL Combine.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville*

Oct 25, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) battles for more yardage against Boston College Eagles defensive back Isaiah Farris (16) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

We almost excluded Chris Bell from this list due to a season-ending ACL injury he suffered in November. That certainly complicates how "pro ready" he'll be as a rookie, but his NFL-ready skill set warranted inclusion here. Bell is a tough and compact wideout who did the majority of his damage on vertical go shots and intermediate work over the middle, turning quick-hitting slants, crossers, and drag routes into explosive gains due to open-field athleticism. He's capable of out-running defenders and breaking tackles as a post-catch threat.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Nov 1, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes the catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's rare that a small-school receiver from Georgia State can be defined as pro-ready, but Ted Hurst has addressed concerns throughout this pre-draft process. He attended the Senior Bowl and proved he belonged alongside big-school prospects. Hurst went to the NFL Combine and showcased elite athleticism, running a 4.42 and leaping an 11-foot-3 broad jump at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. He was super productive in college, having posted nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns across 2024-25. The former Valdosta State transfer should immediately contend for snaps as a team's "X" receiver next season.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling has been a steady riser throughout the pre-draft process. He's firmly in the Round 2/3 conversation. After struggling to initially find his footing at Washington State as a young receiver, he broke out at Oklahoma State in 2024 by registering a team-high 882 receiving yards, and followed that up with another 811-yard season at Ole Miss in 2025. Stribling is big and athletic, having run a blazing-fast 4.36 at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. He's a long-striding vertical weapon who generates consistent results.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson's Antonio Williams projects as a starting-caliber slot receiver at the next level, having essentially played out of that position exclusively in 2025. The Tigers standout thrived as a high-volume target underneath the coverage, having accumulated a team-high 55 receptions for 604 yards. Williams is a three-level route runner with a polished and diverse skill set. His four-year contributions at Clemson strongly indicate he'll be an immediate contributor at the next level as a quarterback-friendly target in 11 personnel out of the slot position.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) catches a pass during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malachi Fields is a true boundary X-receiver who can compete for snaps outside if his pro team requires immediate help at that position. On tape, the Notre Dame wideout uses elite size and strength to dominate cornerbacks at the catch point. Fields converts contested 50-50 throws in his favor with an above-the-rim skill set. The Charlottesville, Virginia native is a vertical go-ball winner, but also runs comeback routes with good de-acceleration ability.