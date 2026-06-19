Rookie NFL Draft Pass-Catchers Who Have Been Impossible to Ignore at Minicamp

Mandatory minicamps are concluding around the NFL. It represented an excellent opportunity for the 2026 NFL Draft class to test their limits against veterans. A number of rookie pass catchers have stood out at practices across the league.

Certain receivers and tight ends are making an impression after failing to leave an impact at rookie minicamp or OTAs. Whether they are ramping up participation after an offseason injury, or simply finding their confidence, the results have been promising. That goes for both tight ends and wide receivers alike.

We've identified a handful of sleeper pass-catching prospects that made recent impacts at minicamp. The lightbulbs are beginning to flicker. The following receivers or tight ends have captured recent attention.

Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Speed kills in today's NFL and that's precisely why the Los Angeles Chargers utilized a fourth-round pick on former Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson. The SEC's leading receiver in 2025 ran a position-high 4.26 at the NFL Combine. Thompson has breathtaking take-the-top-off speed.

Thompson recently made an eye-opening contested catch at Chargers practice, per ESPN. That's impressive considering physicality isn't the calling card for the 5-9, 164-pound Spearman, Texas native. Thompson should add some playmaking ability to Mike McDaniel's offense.

Oscar Delp, TE, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie tight end Oscar Delp had been nursing a hamstring injury since the second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Delp recently returned to Saints minicamp and made an instant impact. The third-round pick appears primed to be a targeted feature in Kellen Moore's offense.

Delp was the Saints' most targeted weapon at a recent practice and registered three receptions, according to Ross Taylor. The Saints have veterans Noah Fant and Juwan Johnson at the position, so reps won't be easy to come by. Delp has been a difference-maker when on the field at Saints practice though.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons used their third-round selection on former Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch. The speedy (but undersized) receiver ran a 4.35 at the NFL Combine after setting a single-season Bulldogs receptions record with 81 catches in 2025. Branch projects as an excellent fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense whether it's Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

Branch has made "several explosive plays and drawn praise from teammates," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With more than 1,200 career return yards and two touchdowns, he also figures to be the Falcons' primary kickoff and punt returner. On offense, only Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus are standing in Branch's way of a starting role.

Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have an impressive roster of wide receivers despite letting franchise legend Mike Evans walk this offseason. Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. are the top three wideouts for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Rookie receiver Ted Hurst is attempting to break into that rotation.

Egbuka, who is scheduled for a monstrous breakout season, recently paid Hurst the highest compliment by calling him, "lightning in a bottle." The 6-3 Hurst possesses a vertical skill set. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has to find ways to get him on the field.