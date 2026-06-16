Five Sleeper NFL Draft Picks Already Putting Pressure on Coaches to Change the Depth Chart

Several NFL teams begin mandatory minicamp this week. All 32 organizations have concluded OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class are getting plenty of opportunities to make an instant impact.

Training camp begins in July. Minicamp represents the final opportunity for rookies to make an impression before there's roughly a six-week summer break. Coaches are altering their depth charts accordingly.

Several late-round rookies have received first-team reps. That's not the expectation heading into minicamp, but some sleepers are forcing their way into the conversation. We've identified five late-round rookies who can climb depth charts before training camp.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Rookies Climbing Depth Charts

Jager Burton, Green Bay Packers, IOL

We've written about Jager Burton extensively this summer. The fifth-round interior offensive lineman out of Kentucky has received first-team reps at multiple practices for the Green Bay Packers, confirmed by Packers On SI reporter Bill Huber. With Matt LaFleur shuffling things around at practice, Burton has been among the beneficiaries.

Burton is flexible and athletic enough to play all three interior positions. That'll help the 47-game college starter get onto the field with the ones throughout training camp, particularly as injuries and rest days happen. Burton has impressed Coach LaFleur.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Some expected the Los Angeles Rams to take a wide receiver early. They surprised everyone by going quarterback and tight end with their opening two selections. With Davante Adams on an expiring contract, they eventually addressed the wideout spot by drafting CJ Daniels in the sixth round.

Les Snead and Sean McVay know a thing or two about late-round receivers after making Puka Nacua the heist of the century. Daniels was extremely impressive at OTAs. The Rams identified Daniels as a deep sleeper.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman landed in a crowded running back room with the Denver Broncos. Both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are still present. The Broncos drafted Coleman for a reason though, as the returning backs failed to overly impress last season.

Dobbins is especially considered a temporary solution. It's plausible that Coleman challenges the oft-injured veteran for carries right away. Coleman has looked explosive in offseason drills. The former Washington Huskies standout is working his way into the Broncos' backfield rotation.

Zavion Thomas, WR, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas is another underrated playmaker we've covered extensively this offseason. The Bears have been enamored with his 4.26 speed, the third-fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine (second-best among receivers). Thomas made multiple eye-popping plays at OTAs and minicamp, per local reporters in attendance.

The Bears traded DJ Moore earlier this offseason and shook up the depth chart at receiver. Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze will be the top wideouts for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, but Thomas is competing with Kalif Raymond for reps. Thomas should also be dynamic on special teams after scoring three return touchdowns in college.

Beau Stephens, IOL, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have right guard Anthony Bradford on an expiring contract. Bradford has provided the Seahawks with league-average play throughout his rookie deal and they've constantly thought about replacing him. Rookie blocker Beau Stephens appears to be the succession plan.

Sources familiar with the Seahawks confirm Stephens is well-liked within the building. Remember Seattle spent a 2024 third-round pick on Christian Haynes, but he's failed to push Bradford at right guard. That responsibility will soon belong to Stephens.