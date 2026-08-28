Seven NFL Rookies Already Raising Major Concerns at Training Camp

NFL training camp and the preseason officially ends this weekend. All 32 general managers will be tasked with submitting 53-man rosters by Sunday afternoon. Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft have limited remaining opportunities to make offseason impacts.

Some rookies have met initial expectations. Others are struggling to navigate the unforeseen challenges of competing in the NFL. This is a big-boy league and certain prospects need more time to acclimate.

We've identified seven highly-drafted rookies who have struggled throughout camp and the preseason. They are still developing, but a sense of urgency is required. Temper expectations for the following rookie campaigns.

NFL Draft: Underperforming Rookies from Training Camp, Preseason

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

We tried to keep these inclusions performance-based only, but there's no denying the concern growing around wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The New Orleans Saints largely ignored his lengthy injury history when they drafted him at No. 8 overall. Despite initially managing his reps at training camp, Tyson eventually suffered a fairly serious setback, as a hamstring injury is expected to sideline him for a minimum of two months. That's worrisome considering how much time he spent sidelined throughout his college football career.

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings knew they were getting a developmental prospect when they selected defensive tackle Caleb Banks with a top-20 pick. It shouldn't be surprising that he's looked raw throughout the preseason. The former Florida standout has earned an overall grade of 33.7 in his two preseason showings. Banks has been easily moved around by offensive lineman, and he's generated just one quarterback pressure in 50 snaps. The Vikings need to stay patient with his development, because he was a prospect who was still scratching the surface of his potential.

Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive tackle Peter Woods has strung together some impressive reps at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, but the preseason has highlighted how far away he is. The 29th overall selection has struggled mightily in exhibition action, failing to make an impact while struggling with leverage and pad level. Woods never reached his full potential at Clemson, so an acclimation period was expected. Hopefully playing next to Chris Jones will accelerate the process.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Being a rookie for the New York Jets in that market comes with immediate pressure. Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has endured up-and-down periods at training camp. Cooper has begun making more noise at recent practices, and you love to see a first-year player making progress as camp nears its concussion. The reigning National Championship winner has occasionally struggled to create separation. Given the amount of mouths to feed in the Jets' offense (seriously), expectations for his rookie season should be tampered.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive end T.J. Parker has performed like a high-floor player at camp. He possesses a pro-ready frame and has been flashing length and power. If the Bills are going to finally win a Super Bowl, they need more legitimate difference-makers around Josh Allen. Parker's ceiling hasn't looked particularly inspiring, with a rotational role likely. The Bills traded out of the first round twice, passing on talents like Keldric Faulk, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Kayden McDonald.

Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Eli Stowers has not enjoyed a good camp for the Philadelphia Eagles. It shouldn't be surprising that a former college quarterback is struggling with his initial acclimation. Stowers made a successful transition to tight end in college, but the position is so nuanced at the pro level. The former Vanderbilt standout deserves grace while he continues smoothing out the rougher edges. Being a freak athlete doesn't guarantee instant success at tight end.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, New England Patriots

It's been a peculiar offseason for New England Patriots rookie defensive end Gabe Jacas. He underwent a procedure for an arthroscopic knee issue shortly after the draft, leading to complicated contract negotiations. He signed in late July, becoming the last second-round pick to ink his deal. Unsurprisingly, Jacas has been impacted by those setbacks. He was routinely moved out of his gap as a run defender in the second preseason game versus the Eagles, earning a run-defense grade of 43.7 from Pro Football Focus (the tape backed this up).