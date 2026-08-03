Some Good and Not So Good For NFL Rookies Across Training Camp Practices

The majority of the NFL has held roughly one week of training camp practices. Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft continue acclimating to their new surroundings. Camp has welcomed both positive and negative occurrences for the rookie class thus far.

Some rookies have already suffered injuries. Others have overcome offseason setbacks that limited them throughout OTAs and minicamps. Many of them are navigating depth chart position battles as well.

With camp fully underway, we've identified three rookie-related happenings that delivered either positive or negative developments. There's been some good; there's also been some unfortunate news. The following rookies were impacted by significant practice updates.

Good: Saints WR Jordyn Tyson is healthy, shines early

The New Orleans Saints took a risk when they selected Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall. The talented wideout missed significant portions of his college football career with different injuries, including a torn ACL and hamstring issues. The Saints played things safe during offseason workouts, as Tyson was often sidelined for OTAs and minicamp.

Tyson has been a full participant at training camp practices thus far. The former Arizona State standout caught this touchdown late last week. Given what Tyson had to overcome on his pre-draft journey, it's been encouraging to witness him swiftly thrive.

Not so good: Panthers WR Chris Brazzell II to miss entire rookie season

There was some initial hope that Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II avoided serious injury when he was carted off at practice. But after receiving a second medical opinion, Brazzell will now undergo season-ending surgery on his torn LCL. It's an extremely unfortunate blow for a Panthers team that already lost sophomore pass rusher Nic Scourton to his own season-ending injury.

Brazzell was primed to compete for the Panthers' third receiver spot with Xavier Legette. With Legette having failed to meet the expectations of his draft billing to date, it was set to be a legitimate competition. Brazzell will instead focus on recovery while looking ahead to 2027.

Good: Top-5 Picks making fast impressions across the league

There are always lofty expectations for top-five picks. Thus far, they've been impressive at practice. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is working as the Las Vegas Raiders' second quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, but has shown terrific command of Klint Kubiak's offense.

New York Jets EDGE David Bailey was a total game-wrecker at Thursday's practice. Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love has been fast and explosive. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate caught a red-zone touchdown from Cam Ward at the first practice. New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese was initially limited by a minor ankle issue, but recently returned, and is already using his length and wingspan to impact passing windows.