Surprise Rookies Stole the Spotlight Over Weekend NFL Training Camp Practices

All 32 NFL teams held at least one training camp practice over the weekend. The majority of teams are now wearing pads, adding a layer of intensity to these practices. Each session provides a new opportunity to scout rookie performances from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Weekend training camp practices were dominated by late-round rookies emerging. New storylines from the 2026 NFL Draft are appearing at practice every single day at training camp. We've identified five in particular who had very notable performances.

2026 NFL Draft: Rookies That Dominated Weekend Training Camp Practices

Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck continues to work behind starter Jacoby Brissett. Over the weekend, Sunday's session was especially notable for Beck. It was described as his best practice yet.

Beck completed multiple throws in tight coverage coverage in both team drills and red zone work, per Cardinals On SI. That included a touchdown pass to Xavier Weaver. If Beck keeps trending in the right direction, the rebuilding Cardinals will have to give him reps during the regular season.

Josh Cameron, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sixth-round wide receiver Josh Cameron was among the most impressive pass catchers in attendance at this year's Senior Bowl. Despite the impressive showing, the Jacksonville Jaguars nabbed him at No. 191 overall. So far, the Jaguars definitely do not regret that decision.

"Not only has Cameron been able to make plays downfield in the passing game, but he has also drawn several defensive pass interference calls in coverage through three days," Jaguars On SI's John Shipley wrote after Saturday's practice. The Jaguars are stacked at wide receiver, but Cameron is competing for the WR4 spot. He continues to perform like a Day 3 steal.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jermod McCoy was a first-round prospect with legitimate pre-draft injury concerns. That caused him to slide all the way to the fourth round (No. 101 overall). The Las Vegas Raiders decided to take a worthwhile gamble on his natural talent.

McCoy registered a pass breakup at Sunday's practice while spending significant time with the second-team defense, Raiders On SI noted. The Raiders have inexperienced sophomore Darien Porter taking the majority of starting reps opposite veteran Eric Stokes. McCoy could eventually push Porter for opportunities with the ones.

Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints

Bryce Lance was among the most athletic wide receiver prospects during the pre-draft process. The former North Dakota standout ran a 4.34 and leaped a 41.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine after producing consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2024-25. Having played against lower-level competition, Lance was viewed as a raw product when the New Orleans Saints drafted him at 136th overall.

Lance had his best practice of training camp on Sunday. The athletic specimen caught touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, per Jeff Nowak, including a back-end-zone grab from Spencer Rattler. Lance is developing nicely at Saints camp so far.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels has consistently made plays throughout offseason workouts. The emerging theme continued once the Rams put the pads on over the weekend. Daniels' momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson hit Daniels between two defenders for a touchdown in the back of the end zone, per Rams On SI. The Rams have reps up for grabs at wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Every practice that goes by, Daniels strengthens his argument to win Sean McVay's WR3 role.