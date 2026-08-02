Raiders Training Camp Day 6: Biggest Plays Before Pads

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders completed their last day of practice before the pads come on tomorrow, setting aside months of playing the game of football “in their underwear” and beginning in earnest the physical part of the season.

Several rookies and veterans stood out in various ways today; that is why we are offering our daily training camp reports. Still, first, we are going to look at some general team observations that don’t necessarily equate to just one player or position.

Joe DeCamilis | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

What Stood Out With the Team

1. The Raiders under Klint Kubiak are paying the most attention to the smallest details of any camp I have covered in the desert. I shared with you earlier this week about special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and his unique coaching style. He literally stops plays in mid-stride to teach the nuances of just an inch of footwork, hand placement, or where a player has his eyes.

I talked with the man, now in his 35th year, about that attention to detail, and his face perked up at the chance to tell why he wanted to be with Kubiak here, and now. Here is a hint: it is because of his attention to detail.

"There might be some people that would disagree with that, but no for real, I think the way that we get it across to our players is we call it one down, right? In the kicking game, you really only have one down to get it right. It's either fourth down, which obviously bad things can happen if you don't execute, and then on kickoff or kickoff return, you have one play. There is no second or third down to get it right. So, we try to get that across to our guys as much as we can."

"And then just as far as all the drills and all the setup and all that stuff, I've got an unbelievable assistant, his name's Tim McConnell, and then Marquice Williams, they're the ones that get me organized. So, really they should be commended also because that's what we want. We want to make sure that that time is of the essence and it's really well organized, and that's hopefully what's getting out there."

Matt Gay | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

2. The pace of practice is not like we have seen before in the desert, either. Because of Kubiak's standard, "all ball," the pace is reflective. Watching the speed and the way the team is using multiple teaching points allows the Raiders to get in three and a half hours' worth of work in two hours. Kubiak’s efficiency is not coming at the players' expense, either.

In fact, his multiple built-in hydration breaks have made some laugh, not out of disgust or mocking him, but out of appreciation. The pace of camp is fast, and there is a lot of work to get done. That is good; this team needs a lot of work. I asked K Matt Gay about that, and his answer about how Kubiak and his staff teach was outstanding.

Matt Gay | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“He’s all ball. He's serious. He came in with high expectations, he laid him down early, and he's held them. And I think the guys really bought into it and they're like, ‘Okay, he's not messing around.’ He just came from winning the Super Bowl in Seattle, so I think he knows what it takes. He's fresh off it. And so, I like him a lot."

"I think he holds the standard very high, keeps us accountable. But it's not too much to where you don't feel like he connects with you or he cares about you. He does a good job about mentioning family and talking about that stuff. So, he's got both sides of things, which is nice to have.”

3. This team is ready for the pads to come on. You could tell multiple times today the players were holding back, either out of maturity or possibly frustration. They know this game is played in pads, and I am certain the offensive and defensive lines are ready to go at each other, and that many of the specialists are, too.

No matter the motivation, tomorrow will separate the pretend tough guys and the actual tough guys. Once the pads are on and the heat is really on, we will learn a lot. They know it, the coaches know it, and so do we.

Who Stood Out

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Now we turn our attention to the players, and for the sixth day, we saw veterans and rookies who caught our eye.

Every day, the usual suspects emerge like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Kolton Miller, Tyler Linderbaum, and A.J. Cole, but we try to take you past the obvious and give you the details only I can provide from my spot on the field.

The Veterans

Maxx Crosby | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

CB Decamerion Richardson

Decamerion Richardson | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

This is the second time this camp that the third-year player has been named in this column, and today he had a beautiful pass breakup that showcased not only his speed, but his growing understanding as an NFL defender. They like him and would love to see him take the next step. He must do that now, and to his credit, he did again today.

CB Darien Porter

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While I personally did not watch every single rep of his today (as I was watching others as well), every time I saw him, he was running with the ones and looking good. I believe in this youngster, and I can tell you that he has all of the God-given skills to be good, and he wasn’t helped by a head coach who didn’t leave the defense alone last season.

Porter certainly is learning and, at times, looks like a rookie due to no fault of his own, but he is coming along fast and moving very well. The pads will tell the story about him starting tomorrow.

LB Tommy 'Freaking' Eichenberg

Las Vegas Raiders Tommy Eichenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One of the “Bergs,” along with LB Cody Lindenberg, has had a bad camp, but neither has really popped, showing us something extraordinary until today. The proud Ohio State Buckeye showed some explosion to the ball that I had not seen from him before, and they parlayed that into some excellent football in coverage, not the best part of his game.

CB Greedy Vance

Las Vegas Raiders CB Greedy Vance | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The second-year defensive back gave the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, his first interception of camp. It flashed the playmaker instinct that came to fruition last year, surprising many by earning a spot. Today was the first time in training camp he popped, and he did it in a big way. Coach Matt Robinson said of Vance after practice today,

"He read his keys the right way. He was in the right spot. Put his foot in the ground when the quarterback's hand came off the ball, and the rest was his. Throughout camp, he's been doing a great job playing both nickel and safety, and excited where he's at. Really excited to see what happens when the pads come on for him."

S Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM)

Las Vegas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is no secret that I have been very high on the youngster since the Raiders signed him as a UDFA. Last year, like the organization, was a disaster. Today was the first day that he looked comfortable to me, and he also took a leadership role. That is so vital for him, and once a player starts to assert himself as a leader, it is because he is comfortable.

The stability of this staff, and the scheme in which his skill set matches perfectly, are all positive signs that IPM is out to prove 2025 was the exception, and his game progressing towards stardom is the rule.

The Rookies

Jermod McCoy | Arnie Bazemore On SI

QB Fernando Mendoza

You have to start here, and I will when talking about the rookie. He had a rough day, but he is a rookie, and you should be thrilled about that. Once again, you should also look for flashes of what makes him special, and we did see that.

He had a pass breakup (PBU) by Jermod McCoy and an interception by Greedy Vance, but what I liked was that after the Vance INT, you saw the fire that won him the national title and the Heisman Trophy. He didn’t back down or throw the easy check. He kept on firing balls and showed the grit and determination most rookie QBs don’t have after a couple of tough plays.

The kid has moxy, and everyone sees it. It is why so many NFL executives ranked him as the top QB prospect in the last four NFL Drafts.

CB Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

He had a terrific PBU that I have already talked about, but today was the first day he looked comfortable. At times, it seemed like he was a caged lion ready to compete; today, he looked relaxed working with special teams or defense and was in a spot to let the game come to him.

We will learn a lot more as camp progresses, but today, day six of the 2026 camp, was the first time he looked like he was content, not happy, but content with his role. Jermod McCoy could be the steal of the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

RB Roman Hemby

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The young man is one of the hidden-gem UDFAs I spoke about earlier this year, and even though it would appear he is headed to the practice squad, unless the Raiders keep five RB/FBs (I discussed in detail in the comprehensive position preview), he is going to make GM John Spytek and Kubiak think long and hard unless they hide him in the preseason. He belongs in the NFL.

He isn’t Ashton Jeanty or Mike Washington Jr., but this young man is a very talented football player who is committed to special teams as much as offense, and that is how you make your head coach and GMs' jobs miserable. You show off in the preseason, so other teams take notice.

DE Keyron Crawford

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He has, in my opinion, played a little tentatively in training camp, and truthfully, I think that is because in the NFL, there is so much emphasis on playing safely when not in pads that isn’t emphasized nearly as much in college.

Today, he looked like one of those caged lions ready to burst. He exploded off the ball and showed the speed and agility of a basketball player, causing disruption and even getting what would essentially equate to a TFL, or a tackle for a loss. He is one of several players whom I can’t wait to see tomorrow.

DE Cian Slone

I think the first few days of camp were a little overwhelming for another one of the hidden gem UDFAs I spoke about. He wasn’t drafted, and adjusting to the NFL game is not easy. He can play at this level. I am not sold it will be this year, but I am also not convinced it won’t be. Today, he looked calm; today, it looked like the game slowed down, and he sped up. He has the talent, and I believe he has the want to; now he has to do. Today was a good start towards it.

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