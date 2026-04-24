Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Define Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft delivered various surprises. Many felt the draft started with the Arizona Cardinals, and recent rumors became true when they selected running back Jeremiyah Love. That was surprising, but it was their division rival Los Angeles Rams who executed the biggest stunner of the evening by taking quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13.

Unsurprisingly, there's a ton of remaining talent on the board heading into Friday's second and third rounds. Denzel Boston, Colton Hood, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren were among the biggest first-round snubs. With that in mind, we've identified some under-the-radar talents who may define Rounds 2 and 3.

2026 NFL Draft: Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Define Day 2

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma, EDGE

There are several edge rushers available at the top of Round 2. Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas has always been a candidate to be drafted earlier than the general public expects. Thomas is undeniably undersized, but he's a speedy and athletic pass rusher with legitimate first-step quickness and passing-down juice.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Somewhat surprisingly, two defensive tackles went in Round 1 when we thought it was possible that zero interior linemen would go. The Minnesota Vikings arguably pulled the second-biggest surprise by taking Caleb Banks at No. 18, and the Kansas City Chiefs selected Peter Woods with the 29th pick. Georgia's Christen Miller shouldn't last long on Friday in such a shallow positional class.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

We simply could not exclude arguably the biggest first-round snub in Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. A complicated medical report always made a draft-day fall possible and it came to fruition on Thursday when he wasn't selected within the opening 32 picks. This offers shades of Will Johnson, another supremely talented cornerback who fell out of the first round due to injuries.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

We were expecting roughly six wide receivers in the first round and the final number settled at five. One of the top-ranked remaining pass catchers is Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard. Bernard is a savvy and high-IQ route runner who consistently exploits weaknesses in zone coverage. He'll be an excellent consolation prize for an offense that didn't draft a receiver in Round 1.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

There was a prevailing thought that Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez may end up being a first-round pick. Sonny Styles ended up being the only first-round linebacker. Rodriguez is a pro-ready prospect with an unfathomable amount of production under his belt. Teams heading into Day 2 looking for a new field general for their defense should get aggressive.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is a flat-out playmaker. The undersized nickel registered 33 career pass breakups at James Madison and Indiana. A natural-born leader, Ponds will be a Week 1 starter for an NFL defense. His stickiness, willingness to tackle, and high football IQ to dissect passing concepts will lead him to being a very productive rookie.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell may have been a first-round pick if not for a season-ending torn ACL injury suffered this past campaign. The Buffalo Bills, scheduled to own the 35th selection, showed a lot of interest throughout the pre-draft process. Bell is a tough and compact wideout who runs physical routes and routinely generates yards after catch.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

The competition to be the third quarterback drafted will be fierce on Friday evening. Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and Cole Payton feel like potential contenders. Beck, who rehabilitated his reputation on the National Championship-contending Miami Hurricanes this past season, feels likeliest. NFL teams are intrigued by his upside and believe he might be capable of developing into a starter.

Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

We were always expecting the run on centers to occur during Day 2 and not a single one was drafted in the opening 32 (unless the Houston Texans play Keylan Rutledge there?). Though Jake Slaughter and Logan Jones are the consensus top centers, don't be stunned if Sam Hecht is the first one drafted. Hecht is an excellent scheme fit in Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears offense, and they're currently slated to make Day 2 picks at Nos. 57, 60, and 89.