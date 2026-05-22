What Matthew Stafford’s Extension Means for His Future With the Rams

As expected, the Los Angeles Rams finally got a deal done with quarterback Matthew Stafford, extending him through the 2027 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a one-year, $55 million extension worth up to $60 million. The Rams quarterback now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his deal.

This is your official 'Matthew Stafford has been extended' post. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZkH9OV7cd7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 21, 2026

This extension shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as this is how the Rams and Stafford have handled his contract over the past several seasons. Stafford’s contract has been handled year-to-year, giving him a deserved raise while also adding some future stability.

The big question now becomes what this means for Stafford’s future. Given that the Rams drafted Stafford’s replacement with the 13th overall pick in Ty Simpson, it’s easy to jump to conclusions and look at the extension as his final two years.

However, as mentioned, Stafford’s contract has been re-worked like this over the past two seasons. In 2024, Stafford nearly held out before a deal was finally agreed on. Last winter, there was speculation that the quarterback might be traded, but the two sides were able to get something done. This year’s contract restructure came with a lot less drama.

After the Rams drafted Simpson, the idea was for him to sit behind Stafford for as many seasons as needed. A team source told ESPN, “If [Simpson] never starts a game for the Rams before his rookie contract runs out, that's a win.”

This is a case where multiple things can be true at the same time. The end for Stafford is undoubtedly getting close. Simpson was also drafted as his replacement. At the same time, Staffod only signing through 2027 doesn’t say too much about his future. Stafford absolutely could retire at the end of the 2026 or 2027 season. At the same time, he might not. Playing into his 40s may be unlikely, but it is a possibility. The point is, Stafford only signing through 2027 doesn’t signal a decision or bring finality to his career one way or the other

As mentioned, the Rams have and will continue to take Stafford’s contract year-to-year. Doing it that way provides flexibility to navigate the later stages of his career. The Rams are able to plan for his succession and avoid a large amount of dead money when he does retire. Meanwhile, Stafford secures immediate pay bumps and never has to play on the final year of his contract.

At some point, Simpson will take over for Stafford. However, the Rams have made it clear that as long as Stafford wants to continue to play, they will happily have him back. After this season, the two sides will likely meet again to see how they want to proceed and go from there. It’s how they’ve handled these discussions the last two years and will continue to do so.

While Stafford’s timeline is certainly getting shorter, neither the Rams nor the quarterback are putting a definitive end date on things with this extension. Simpson was drafted with the future in mind, but the Rams remain committed to Stafford while he is still playing at a high level. Until Stafford decides he’s done, the expectation should be that the Rams will continue to have him back.

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