6 NFL Draft Winners Nobody Is Talking About (But Should Be)

We recently ranked every 2026 NFL Draft class from best to worst. Having continued to analyze all 32 classes, a bunch of teams quietly crushed the draft in a fashion that deserves more national recognition. Those organizations potentially set themselves up for postseason contention.

From first-round playmakers to late-round steals, certain franchises navigated the board flawlessly while maximizing their draft capital. The following six NFL teams strung together draft classes that especially impressed our team.

2026 NFL Draft: 6 Teams That Quietly Crushed the Draft

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made four selections in the top 60 picks and nailed every decision. The Browns got a franchise left tackle in Spencer Fano, two new starting wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and a physical tone-setting safety in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Berry is stringing together effective drafts. If he can solve the quarterback conundrum in the 2027 draft, his roster will be set up for instant contention.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers took advantage of a weak NFC South last season to surprisingly win the division and advance to the postseason. To continue that momentum, general manager Dan Morgan needed to enjoy a strong offseason. That's precisely what he's done. First-round offensive tackle Monroe Freeling gives them a solution at a premium position of need, and picks like Lee Hunter, Sam Hecht, and Chris Brazzell round out a stellar draft. Rasheed Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Jaelan Phillips were also huge additions in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason desperately needing to add talent to a defense that was borderline unfathomably bad last offseason. That's why it was no surprise to see them use their opening three selections on defenders, including two first-round picks. Safety Caleb Downs is a potential game-changer with terrific versatility. Malachi Lawrence offers them another pass-rushing threat off the edge on a post Micah Parsons unit. Third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barsham has front-seven flexibility as a pass rusher or off-ball linebacker. Additionally, getting Devin Moore and LT Overton in the fourth round represented strong value.

New York Jets

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey entered the NFL Draft with a ton of premium capital and he used his resources to navigate the board effectively. After selecting EDGE David Bailey and tight end Kenyon Sadiq with their scheduled Nos. 2 and 16 overall picks, Mougey moved back into the first round to make a third selection, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Unless Cade Klubnik develops into a steal, the Jets didn't solve their quarterback issue, but the roster is well-positioned for a rookie to eventually come in and experience success.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were among the most improved NFL teams under first-year head coach Ben Johnson in 2025, and a strong draft class should help them build on that performance in 2026. Safety Dillon Thieneman should slot flawlessly into a strong secondary, and center Logan Jones is a really good fit in Johnson's zone-based scheme following the unexpected retirement of Drew Dalman. Former Stanford tight end Sam Roush will be a fun in-line blocker with the ability to make plays as a pass catcher, and late-round linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has two-down and special teams upside.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals did not have a first-round pick, but they did an underrated job navigating the board and finding both value and talent. No. 41 overall selection Cashius Howell should successfully join a revamped pass-rushing room that's trying to replace Trey Hendrickson. Interior offensive linemen Connor Lew and Brian Parker II could eventually develop into starters. Third-round cornerback Tacario Davis is big and long, and his selection helps prepare for the future with Dax Hill and D.J. Turner in contract years.