Eagles Star Raising Eyebrows, Missed 4th Straight Practice
The Philadelphia Eagles have been missing one of their top playmakers this week.
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed his fourth straight day of practice on Friday due to a back injury that has plagued him throughout camp. While this is the case, he was seen working off to the side, which is a positive sign at the very least. Unlike previous days this week, was seen running and warming up which can be viewed as a sign that he's getting closer to a return.
While this is the case, this will be something to watch throughout camp. The Eagles' passing offense got a lot of flak last year. One thing that likely didn't get talked about enough last year was the injuries that piled up. AJ Brown missed time early on and played just 13 games throughout the regular season. Smith also played just 13 games in the regular season last year. Tight end Dallas Goedert played just 10 games throughout the regular season.
It's tough to have a consistent, high-end passing offense when not at full strength. Right now, the rest of the passing offense is in good shape. Fellow receiver Terrace Marshall is injured, but Brown, Jahan Dotson, and Goedert are fine. It's early to be worried and right now everything is trending in the right direction, but any time any sort of injury pops up for the playmakers on the team, there's at least some cause for concern.