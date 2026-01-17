Eagles Superstar Has Uncertain Future In Philadelphia

The rumors are flowing already about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown about his future with the franchise.

Even in a down year for the offense overall, Brown -- and DeVonta Smith -- topped 1,000 yards in 2025 and remains among the game's best overall pass-catchers. Brown is just 28 years old and is under contract for four more seasons, although there is a potential out in his deal after the 2026 season.

Rumors have been swirling about Brown's future with the team going back to last offseason. The noise has picked up steam again, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport acknowledged that "nothing is impossible."

The Eagles are the subject of plenty of rumors already

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Nothing is impossible," Rapoport said. "If the Philadelphia Eagles want to trade AJ Brown, they certainly can trade AJ Brown. They'll take a cap hit, they'll save some cash if this is what they want to do. Which certainly seems Howie Roseman is at least willing to answer the phone. He always answers the phone. Then, they can do it. I think it's fair to say there's some questions about whether or not AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts can be together for another season. Plenty of questions, though, about who is going to be their coach. Eagles right now searching for an offensive coordinator.

"Certainly seems like Howie Roseman (and) Jeffrey Lurie are heavily, heavily involved in the finding of an offensive coordinator. Zac Robinson, former Falcons OC, interviewed today. Wouldn't be surprised if Brian Daboll is on the list. Wouldn't be surprised if it's something foreign to what (Nick Sirianni) has looked for previously. Might be time for a new outlook for this Eagles' offense. It remains to be seen whether or not, that does include AJ Brown."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown's standing with the team earlier in the week.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

After the trade deadline, Roseman acknowledged that the team didn't trade Brown because he is a great player and that's what Philadelphia is looking for. He made a similar point this week as well. There will be rumors, but movement should be considered unlikely at this moment.

