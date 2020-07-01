Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-1
Christopher Smitherman II
June 27th-June 30th
11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 5: Jones Goes Off For 253 yards and 2 TDs vs. Bucs
Atlanta's Falcon Report 6-27 Update!
Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson
11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 4: Julio Jones Leads The Falcons To The Super Bowl
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL follow in Major League Baseball's Scheduling Footsteps?
Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite
Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?
Daniel Standing On Solid Character With Battle For Roster Spot Imminent
How Much Do Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Have Left In The Tank?
The Atlanta Falcons Have Their "Neo" (Keanu Neal) Back
The Three Best Non-QBs The Atlanta Falcons Will Face In 2020
Gurley Should Be Perfect Fit in Falcons' Dynamic Offense
