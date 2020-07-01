Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-1

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from Saturday June 27th to now!

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

June 27th-June 30th

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 5: Jones Goes Off For 253 yards and 2 TDs vs. Bucs

Atlanta's Falcon Report 6-27 Update!

Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 4: Julio Jones Leads The Falcons To The Super Bowl

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL follow in Major League Baseball's Scheduling Footsteps?

Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

Daniel Standing On Solid Character With Battle For Roster Spot Imminent

How Much Do Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Have Left In The Tank?

The Atlanta Falcons Have Their "Neo" (Keanu Neal) Back

The Three Best Non-QBs The Atlanta Falcons Will Face In 2020

Gurley Should Be Perfect Fit in Falcons' Dynamic Offense

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

In honor of Michael Vick's 40th birthday on Friday, let's take a look at his days with the Atlanta Falcons and compare them against his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Vinel

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Keanu Neal is "feeling good" after another season of rehab

Falcons safety Keanu Neal has suffered two straight season ending injuries with an Achilles and ACL.

Christian Crittenden

June NFL Coronavrius Update! Brought To You By The Falcon Report

Everything that you need to know about how Coronavirus is affecting the Atlanta Falcons and the NFL at large over the month of June, 2020.

Christopher Smitherman II

How Much Do Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Have Left In The Tank?

Jeremy Johnson

Truefalconsfan11

TOP TEN Atlanta Falcons News Articles June 2020

Here are the TOP TEN most read articles on Sports Illustrated's Falcon Report for the month of June.

Christopher Smitherman II

Gurley Should Be Perfect Fit in Falcons' Dynamic Offense

How does Todd Gurley change the Falcons' offense?

Jeremy Johnson

The Three Best Non-QBs The Atlanta Falcons Will Face In 2020

The Atlanta schedule is chalked full of stud signal-callers, but what other players will test the Falcons most in 2020?

Brady Pfister

The Atlanta Falcons Have Their "Neo" (Keanu Neal) Back

What kind of impact will Keanu Neal have on the Falcons in his return?

Jeremy Johnson

Daniel Standing On Solid Character With Battle For Roster Spot Imminent

What drives undrafted fullback Mikey Daniel?

Jeremy Johnson