The Three Best Non-QBs The Atlanta Falcons Will Face In 2020

Brady Pfister

With the toughest schedule in the NFL next season, the Falcons are bound to run into some solid quarterbacks. 

Besides facing Tom Brady and Drew Brees four times this season, Atlanta also has to go up against Dak Presscott, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. 

Yikes. 

It gets worse, though. Not only does Atlanta have the chore of slowing down these QB's, but they also must stop some of their teammates who just so happen to be outstanding ball players as well. 

Take a look at the top three non-quarterbacks the Falcons will play in 2020. 

Ezekiel Elliott

Coming into his fifth year in the NFL, "Zeke" has established himself as one of the premier backs in football.

In four seasons as a pro, the former Ohio State Buckeye has collected 5,405 yards on the ground for 40 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. 

His rare combination of punishing strength and breakaway speed allows Elliott to pick up hard-earned yards on third down and also take off for big plays behind the steady Cowboys' offensive line. 

What makes Elliott a complete back is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well, amassing over 1,600 receiving yards in his career for eight touchdowns. 

Slowing Elliott down Week 2 will be a tall task for Dan Quinn's defense. 

Khalil Mack

Few players can disrupt the game like Mack has over the years, first with Oakland, and now with Chicago. 

He has earned First Team All-Pro honors three times in his career, and for good reason. In six seasons, Mack has collected 61.5 sacks and 86 tackles for loss. Though his sack total dropped to 8.5 sacks in 2019, Mack still is one of the most feared edge rushers in the sport. 

Unfortunately for the Falcons, the offensive line has been an issue for the past few seasons. Mack will look to expose this weakness early and often when the Bears take on Atlanta Week 3. 

Michael Thomas

This is the last name that Falcons fans want to see, but the numbers Thomas has put up in his career are mind-boggling. 

Since being drafted by the Saints in 2016, Thomas has turned himself into one of the best receivers in football, racking up over 5,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. 

Though Thomas isn't the deep threat that other top-notch wideouts are, he is a reception machine who catches nearly everything thrown in his vicinity. In 2019, he broke Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season when he caught 149 balls for 1,725 yards. 

Is Thomas a stellar receiver? Absolutely. 

Is he better than Julio Jones, though? 

That depends on who you ask. 

