Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Gurley Should Be Perfect Fit in Falcons' Dynamic Offense

Jeremy Johnson

Life will only get easier for Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in 2020. Todd Gurley’s name will be penciled in the lineup when the NFL season starts in a few months.

The health of Gurley’s knee has been the talking point of the offseason. That’s a legitimate point of concern.

Gurley’s knee flared during preparation for Super Bowl LIII. Once gameday arrived, Gurley’s role was confusing and alarming. He carried 10 time for only 35 yards while the Rams tried find an offensive spark against the New England Patriots.

Gurley had carried the Rams throughout the 2018 season. He ran for 1,251, scored 17 rushing touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

That Gurley may not be the Gurley that will wear number 21 for the Falcons in 2020. Gurley’s production dipped in 2019. The 1,251 yards of rushing turned into 857 yards and 12 touchdowns. His touches also took a hit. The Rams handed Gurley the ball 33 less times than he carried in 2018.

That doesn’t mean his impact will be unappreciated in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Rams don’t have Jones. They don’t have Ridley. That’s to say, the Falcons’ offensive weaponry is significantly superior to the skill players surrounding Gurley in Los Angeles last season.

His 67 PFF grade is still higher than Falcons 2019 starter Devonta Freeman. Gurley’s 857 yards are still more than the 656 yards put up by Freeman in 2019.

Gurley is an upgrade. Any upgrade to an offense that was fifth in the NFL in total yards, fifth in total yards per game and 13th in points scored is a positive impact on the Falcons as a whole.

The Falcons did some of that damage without Ridley healthy in 2019. The second-year star from Alabama missed three games last season. The Falcons also traded away their Mohammed Sanu mid-season.

With Ridley back, another year of Jones, the addition of LaQuon Treadwell and a year of age on Russell Gage the Falcons have weapons that need accounting for in the passing game.

More running lanes and big play potential for Gurley?

Exactly.

The Falcons wide receiver group will scratch Gurley’s back and he’ll scratch Ryan’s. With a consistent running option, even if only by reputation due to declining physical traits, the Falcons’ offense could be set up for some explosive plays.

Gurley alone may not be able to carry the load, but the Falcons have a successful experience in handling multiple backs with different skill sets in recent years. Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 1,599 yards rushing and 883 yards receiving on 85 receptions.

If the duo of Gurley and Ito Smith can replicate the production by Freeman and Tevin Coleman the Falcons could Ryan in position to be one of the players vying for another Most Valuable Player award and another attempt at a Super Bowl run.

It seems almost like a glove fit for a star back in need of some creative usage options.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

My Dick Hertz

Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

In honor of Michael Vick's 40th birthday on Friday, let's take a look at his days with the Atlanta Falcons and compare them against his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

How Much Do Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Have Left In The Tank?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Truefalconsfan11

The Three Best Non-QBs The Atlanta Falcons Will Face In 2020

The Atlanta schedule is chalked full of stud signal-callers, but what other players will test the Falcons most in 2020?

Brady Pfister

The Atlanta Falcons Have Their "Neo" (Keanu Neal) Back

What kind of impact will Keanu Neal have on the Falcons in his return?

Jeremy Johnson

Daniel Standing On Solid Character With Battle For Roster Spot Imminent

What drives undrafted fullback Mikey Daniel?

Jeremy Johnson

Julio Jones MOSSES Luke Kuechly

Julio Jones made one of the most amazing catches against the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL follow in Major League Baseball's scheduling footsteps?

Could the proposed schedule for Major League Baseball's return to the field affect the NFL? Is there any chance Matt Ryan and Julio Jones hurt the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 playoff chances? (Spoiler alert: no.) What did Ryan say on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast earlier this week? And should July 10th officially be dedicated to Julio?

Chris Vinel

Julio leads Falcons to the Super Bowl

Julio Jones finished with 180 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

Malik Brown

Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson joins Chris Smitherman II for an hour of questions from fans about the Atlanta Falcons.

Christopher Smitherman II