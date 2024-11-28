Falcons get Injury Boost on Offense ahead of Chargers Clash
The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line appears poised to be at full strength for the first time since Week 3.
Falcons starting center Drew Dalman, who's missed the past eight games with an ankle injury suffered Sept. 22 against the Kansas City Chiefs, was off the team's injury report for Wednesday's practice and is expected to play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I feel good about Dalman starting this week," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said before Wednesday's practice. "Obviously, I hate to tell you that and lie to you before you go to Thursday's practice when you get a chance to really see it, but just guessing, yes."
The 26-year-old Dalman is in his third season as Atlanta's starting center and fourth overall with the organization. Dalman, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is in the last year of his rookie contract.
Prior to his injury, Dalman was off to a strong start. Across 136 snaps, he recorded an overall grade of 78.9 and a run blocking grade of 84.5, according to Pro Football Focus. He struggled in pass protection, earning a grade of 50 while allowing five total pressures and one sack in 77 pass blocking snaps.
Dalman's journey back to the field hasn't been straightforward.
He was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 30, which allowed him to return to practice, but he wasn't officially activated until Nov. 16. Even when active for Atlanta's Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, Dalman didn't play, as the Falcons opted to give him one more week to rest.
Toss in the bye week, which Dalman said came at a good time, and he finds himself in position to start -- which is good news for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"Drew has done a great job working back from this injury, and he's so diligent and he's just a professional with how he goes about his business," Cousins said. "You know there wasn't one day he could have gotten back faster because you know he's doing everything he can.
"He's got a great way about him. So, with whatever ends up happening with the reps or with Drew's health, we'll see. But certainly, would love to see him get back to full strength and be able to help us."
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said he's in wait-and-see mode with Dalman as Atlanta progresses through practice, but since Dalman first returned to IBM Performance Field, he's looked better each week.
"We'll assess that as the week goes, but it'll mean a lot," Robinson said about Dalman's return. "He's been a very productive player for a very long time. Drew's that center position, and he has such a great command over the calls up front and the comfort with Kirk and the rest of the guys.
"So, definitely expecting a big uptick when Drew's back in there."
Yet while Atlanta feels Dalman will upgrade the offensive line, his backup, Ryan Neuzil, performed admirably. An undrafted free agent in 2021, Neuzil allowed only one sack and 10 total pressures across eight games and 345 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Neuzil's downfall was penalties, as he was flagged seven times, tied for the most in the NFL. However, he performed well in all the minute tasks centers face each play and kept Cousins clean in the process.
"I think Neuzil's done a phenomenal job in (Dalman's) absence of handling the mental side of the game, handling the run game and then just building a wall," Cousins said. "I thought he did a great job in protection, where I don't feel a lot of push in my lap from the center position.
"And that's because he's just done a great job being really stout, anchoring for me."
Robinson echoed similar thoughts on Neuzil, who started four games in place of Dalman last season but thrived in extended action this year.
"Neuzil did an outstanding job stepping in for him," Robinson said. "We, in a lot of ways, didn't miss a beat. Had some tough road games that he did a great job stepping in."
Neuzil's strong play perhaps mitigated the effects of Dalman's absence and allowed him to enjoy, if only partially, the opportunity it provided. While Dalman didn't find fun in not playing, he pulled valuable lessons in being able to pay attention to other things within the building and recognizing the bigger picture.
Perhaps more relevantly, he grew to appreciate how much he wants to be on the field -- and during Thanksgiving week, the chance to return is atop his list of gratitude.
Now, Dalman and the Falcons (6-5) prep to face the Chargers (7-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before then, Dalman and the rest of Atlanta's offensive line will eat Thanksgiving dinner at the house of their position coach, Dwayne Ledford.
Afterwards, it's all business -- and Dalman knows the Falcons have their hands full with a Chargers defense ranked sixth in the NFL in sacks and No. 10 in both rushing and passing yards allowed.
"It's a group that plays hard," Dalman said. "And so, you've got to be ready -- got to bring it every play."