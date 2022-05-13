Giants 2022 Schedule: What You Need to Know

We know the dates and the times. Now let's find out a little more about the teams the New York Giants will face this coming season.

The New York Giants' 2022 schedule is here!

The Giants, in addition to home and road games against Dallas, Washington, and Philadelphia, will visit Jacksonville, Minnesota, Tennessee, Green Bay (in London), and Seattle.

They will also host Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Baltimore, and Carolina. This slate of opponents gives the Giants the fourth-easiest schedule based according to the NFL strength of schedule formula.

That's great news for a team coming off a 4-13 season a year ago that Is looking to hit the ground running under new head coach Brian Daboll.

But the best news for the Giants is that their 2022 schedule is probably one of the most favorable they've had in years.

New York will face only six games against teams in the postseason last year, and two of them (Dallas and Eagles) are in the struggling NFC East, which means the Giants will see both teams twice. (The other two teams are the Titans and Packers.)

The Giants also have a chance to get off to a favorable and fast start as they'll see Carolina, Chicago, and Jacksonville early on before the bye week.

Speaking of the bye, rather than take it after their trip across the pond to face the Packers in London, the Giants are getting the bye after their cross-country trip to Seattle, the break coming at Week 9, the midway point of the season.

Want more reasons to like this schedule? The Giants have just one stretch of back-to-back road games (Week 7 at Jacksonville and Week 8 at Seattle). They also have three of their first four games at home (in a row--Weeks 2, Carolina; 3, Dallas on Monday night), and 4, Chicago).

And in the second half of the season, they have two consecutive back-to-back home game stretches in Weeks 10 and 11 (Houston and Detroit) and Weeks 13 and 14 (Washington and Philadelphia).

Those two stretches are sandwiched around the team's first Thanksgiving Day appearance since 2017, when they lost to Washington. (This will also be the second time in the modern era that the Giants are visiting Dallas for the annual trio of Thanksgiving games, the last time coming in 1992, a Giants loss.

Let's take a closer look at the Giants' 2022 opponents.

Things to Know About Giants' 2022 Schedule of Opponents Week 1: at Tennessee Titans George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC Date: September 11, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 6-6

Key Addition: WR Treylon Burks

Key Loss: WR A.J. Brown The Titans pulled off a shocking trade to kick off their draft when they shipped wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for the 18th overall pick and an additional third-round pick. In his first three seasons, Brown developed into an elite target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, finishing his 2019 rookie season third in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He also earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2020 after posting 1,075 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. That said, the Titans just so happened to invest their 18th overall pick in another wide receiver who could fill Brown's role: Arkansas alum Treylon Burks. Possessing a complete skillset of strength, size, quickness, and big hands, Burks reeled in 1,104 receiving yards for 11 touchdowns on 66 receptions in his final season at Arkansas. Losing Brown was big, considering the Titans ranked 24th in passing yards per game last season (201.1), but adding Burks and signing tight end Austin Hooper could put this Titans pass attack back on track. The Giants have lost six of their last seven appearances against the Titans and were shut out 17-0 in their most recent game back in 2018. Week 2: Carolina Panthers Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Date: September 18, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 7-5

Key Addition: QB Matt Corral

Key Losses: Edge Haason Reddick, CB Stephon Gilmore The heat is on for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who, after arriving in Charlotte with much fanfare, has not only failed to record a winning record (he's gone 10-23 in two seasons) but he's also struggled to give the Panthers fan base any hope of turning things around. The big problem has been on offense, where last year, the Panthers finished 30th in the league (298.9 yards/game). Rhule hired former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as his new offensive coordinator, hoping that McAdoo can work the same kind of magic he did for the Giants in his two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator in which the Giants had a top-10 ranked offense. Of course, for that to happen, the Panthers will need some solid quarterback play. They've already committed to Sam Darnold by picking up his option year, but don't be surprised if a struggling Darnold gets a quick hook in favor of rookie Matt Corral, the team's third-round pick they traded up to acquire. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers could not retain edge rusher Haason Redick, who logged 11 sacks for them (his second straight double-digit sack season, by the way). Reddick, who was with the Panthers last year on a one-year deal, inked a three-year, $45 million pact with the Eagles. His loss, along with that of cornerback Stephon Gillmore, who signed with the Colts, leaves huge voids in last year's second-ranked defense. The Giants snapped a three-game losing skid in their last meeting against the Panthers by recording a 25-3 victory. The Giants have won every other home game played against the Panthers in the last six meetings at MetLife Stadium. Week 3: Dallas Cowboys Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports Date: September 26, 2022 (Monday Night)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Regular Season Series Record: 46-71-2

Key Addition: Edge Dante Fowler, Jr.

Key Loss: WR Amari Cooper The Cowboys chose to retain receiver Michael Gallup, who is coming off a knee injury, rather than Amari Cooper, whom they traded away to the Browns, avoiding paying Cooper $20 million in guaranteed salary owed to the receiver this year. Gallup has only had one 1,000-yard season to his name, but if healthy, his presence will help take some away the double-teams CeeDee Lamb is otherwise likely to face without Cooper on the field. Dallas, who also lost receivers Malik Turner and Cedrick Wilson from their receiving corps, is hoping that their third-round pick South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert can replenish the depth they lost. Tolbert, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Jaguars, was the 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Due to a snafu, the Cowboys lost edge rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos, a stunning turn of events in which Dallas thought they had a deal in place with the 29-year-old. With Gregory gone, teams are likely to zero in on Demarcus Lawrence by throwing additional resources to slow him down unless Dante Fowler, Jr finds his 2019 magic with the Rams when he recorded his only double-digit sack season (11.5) to date. The Giants, who are 1-9 against Dallas in their last ten regular-season meetings (the one win coming at the end of the 2020 season at home), will be looking to snap a five-game road losing streak against the Cowboys. Week 4: Chicago Bears Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Date: October 2, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 21-31-2

Key Addition: DT Justin Jones

Key Loss: WR Allen Robinson NFC North opponents are undoubtedly rejoicing over the Bears' decision to move on from receiver Allen Robinson, who posted consecutive seasons of at least 1,147 yards and 150 receptions (2019 and 2020). Even before the Bears moved on from head coach Matt Nagy after last season, Robinson suddenly became an afterthought in the Bears passing game. Injuries limited him to 12 games, but he only received 66 targets, catching 38 of those for a career-low 410 yards in at least 12 games. After being franchised in 2020, the Bears decided to let Robinson walk away in free agency, and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the off-season. Meanwhile, the Bears, who had hoped to sign free-agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract only to see him fail his physical, turned to Justin Jones to help provide a spark to both the run and pass defense. Jones, a third-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2018, has come on strong over the last two seasons, posting four of his career 4.5 sacks and 71 of his 118 tackles in those campaigns. A big defender with length, Jones is a three-down player that can push the pocket and create disruption. He's also good at chasing down ball carriers in the running game and can plug the interior running lanes. The Giants, who are facing the Bears for the fifth consecutive season, have lost their last three meetings--all on the road--to the Bears but have won their last three home games to one of their oldest rivals. Week 5: at Green Bay Packers Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Date: October 9, 2022

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFLN)

Regular Season Series Record: 23-29-2

Key Addition: WR Christian Watson

Key Loss: WR Davante Adams The Packers stunned the NFL when they sent disgruntled wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for their 2022 first, and second-round draft picks. The move took a big bite out of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ receiving targets. The good news is that the Packers gave him another potential target to work into the rotation in first-rounder Christian Watkins, a receiver out of North Dakota State. The sixth-ranked overall receiver on NFL.com’s positional big board, Watkins stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 208 pounds, giving Rodgers a big target in last year’s ninth overall ranked passing game (250.6 yards/game). This will be the first overseas game for the Packers and the third for the Giants, who are 2-0 in the league’s International Series, having defeated the Dolphins in the inaugural game in 2007 and the Rams in 2016. Both times, the Giants went on to the postseason, winning Super bowl XLII in 2007 and being eliminated in the 2016 Wild Card by the Packers, against whom they have lost their last three games. Week 6: Baltimore Ravens Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Date: October 16, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Regular Season Series Record: 2-4

Key Addition: S Kyle Hamilton

Key Loss: C Bradley Bozeman If the Ravens were hoping for continuity at the center position, they'll have to wait. Originally a sixth-round draft pick, Bradley Bozeman, who turned into a pretty good starter, signed with the Carolina Panthers. That means the Ravens will now have their sixth different starter at center to kick off a season in the last decade. The Ravens were able to pick up Tyler Linderbaum, arguably the best pure center in the draft at No. 25 overall. Still, a rookie is a rookie, and there's often a bit of a learning curve, especially in the beginning. Defensively, the Ravens snagged Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the first of their first-round picks. Hamilton, at one point, was regarded as the best player in the draft, but his draft stock didn't quite reflect that as he slipped down to No. 14 overall. But that doesn't mean that Hamilton is any less of an asset to a Ravens defensive secondary that lost three starters, including safety DeShon Elliott, who last year saw his season end due to pectoral and biceps injuries, in free agency. The Giants hold a 2-4 regular-season record against the Ravens (whom they lost to in Super Bowl XXXV). The Ravens have historically played the Giants tough through the years, scoring at least 20 points in five of the six meetings. The Giants home game is their first home game against the Ravens since October 16, 2016, a 27-23 Giants win. Week 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Date: October 23, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 3-4

Key Addition: DE Travon Walker

Key Loss: WR D.J. Chark The Jaguars didn’t re-sign wide receiver D.J. Chark, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Lions. Chalk could have been quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s top option last year, but his season was cut short when he fractured his ankle after four games. Despite losing Chark, a 2019 Pro Bowler, the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk and former Giants tight end Evan Engram to provide Lawrence with some receiving targets on an offense that ranked last in points scored per game (14.9). While offensive adjustments received the attention over free agency, the Jaguars allocated five of their seven draft picks toward defensive players, including their first overall pick edge Travon Walker. Having Josh Allen on the pass rush, the Jaguars needed another elite edge rusher. Walker, who recorded 11 sacks in three seasons at Georgia, can help take some of the double teams off of Allen. The Giants have lost their last two appearances to the Jaguars by just six points. The last time they beat the Jaguars was in November of 2010. Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Date: October 30, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 10-9

Key Addition: OT Charles Cross

Key Loss: QB Russell Wilson The trade rumors about Russell Wilson were circulating around the NFL throughout the entirety of last season. So when the Seahawks decided to trade Wilson and a 2022 fourth round pick to the Denver Broncos for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, and five draft picks from 2022 and 2023, it didn’t come to the surprise. Losing their nine-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Super Bowl champion quarterback creates a hole on the offense. Seattle is expected to plug in Lock, who in 2020 posted 15 interceptions in 13 starts. The Seahawks also have veteran Geno Smith as a contingency plan, but That said, the Seahawks put their 2022 draft picks received from Denver to good use, strting with the ninth overall pick in which they plucked Charles Cross, the dominant offensive tackle out of Mississippi State to anchor an offensive line that finihsed 27th last year in pass-blocking efficiency (82.6). Cross is an immediate plug-and-play starter that brings outstanding strength, great hands, and really smooth body control despite standing at 6’5” and weighing in at 307 pounds. The Giants lost four straight appearances against the Seahawks before ending that cold streak with a 17-12 victory in Seattle in the 2020 season. Week 9: Bye Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The annual bye week comes at a good time for the Giants, falling right around the mid-partr of the season. It's an interesting choice by NewYork, who could have had their bye week after their week 5 game against the Packers in London, but who have instead decided to keep on rolling until a more desirable bye was availale. Historically, the Giants typically don't do well after a bye. New York is 17-24 following their annual in-season break, their 41.5 percent win rate ranking 28th in the league. Week 10: Houston Texans Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 13, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Regular Season Series Record: 4-1

Key Addition: CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Key Loss: QB Tyrod Taylor After dropping their first-ever regular-season game against the Texans in 2002, the Giants have won four straight, including both games played at MetLife Stadium. Both the Giants and Texans are in rebuild mode this season, and both have new head coaches--Houston has Lovie Smith, and the Giants have Brian Daboll. That should make for an exciting battle since Smith is an accomplished defensive mind, and Daboll has proven his weight in gold on the offensive side of the ball. Stingley was the first cornerback to come off the board (and a player the Giants were reportedly eyeing). There was no surprise there, as the Texans pass defense was a mess last season. Houston allowed 66.47 percent of the targets against them to be completed (25th league-wide) and finished 31st in the league in average yards allowed per game (384.4). If Stingley can play up to his potential--and there have been questions about why he hasn't been able to build on his strong first season with the Tigers --Houston's secondary should be significantly improved. Since the Giants have scored 27 or more points against the Texans in their last three meetings (all wins), beefing up the secondary to try to hold down an equally beefed-up Giants passing attack makes for a good matchup. The Texans apparently like what they have in quarterback Davis Mills so much that they let Tyrod Taylor walk away in free agency (right to the Giants), and they didn't bother to draft a quarterback despite having the third overall pick in the draft. Behind Mills are Jeff Driskell and Kyle Allen, so the Texans better hope they don't have to find out--much like the Giants did--the hard way the importance of having some solid depth at the position. Week 11: Detroit Lions Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 20, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 21-23-1

Key Addition: Edge Aidan Hutchinson

Key Loss: Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin Since 2010, the Lions and Giants are 3-3 in regular-season action, with Detroit having won the last two meetings, one at home and one on the road. In his introductory press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke about wanting to build a bully type of football team that would "bite a kneecap" off. With the addition of Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions got themselves a key piece that will supercharge a lackluster pass rush that finished 30th last season in sacks and 29th in pressure percentage. Inside Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who began his sting as a core special teamer only to earn an increased role on defense last year--he started 11 games and recorded 82 tackles, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles--bolted from Detroit in free agency. The Lions must think they can get by with Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Josh Woods, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Anthony Pittman, Curtis Bolton, Tavante Beckett, and sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Whether they actually can remains to be seen. Fun fact: Campbell was a third-round draft pick by the Giants in 1999. the former tight end out of Texas A&M was with the Giants from 1999-2002, including making an appearance in Supr Bowl XXXV, which the Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) The Giants will be making their 16th appearance in a game to be played on Thanksgiving Day when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. New York is 7-5-3 in Thanksgiving Day games. They last played on Thanksgiving on November 23, 2017, a 20-10 defeat in Washington. They also lost in Denver in 2009 and Dallas in 1992. The Giants’ most recent Thanksgiving Day victory was at Detroit on Nov. 25, 1982, a 13-6 triumph highlighted by Lawrence Taylor’s fourth-quarter, 97-yard interception return touchdown. Thanksgiving isn't the only reason to dread the Giants' appearance on Thursday. They have lost their last six games played on Thursday, and are 15-13-3 overall. Their last Thursday victory was on Sept. 24, 2015 (32-21 vs. Washington). The Giants most recently won a Thursday road game on September. 25, 2014, a 45-14 triumph in Washington. Week 15: at Washington Commanders John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 17 OR December 18, 2022

Kickoff: TBD

Regular Season Series Record: 104-70-4 Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 11, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 86-88-2

Key Addition: WR A.J. Brown

Key Loss: G Nate Herbig The Eagles released guard Nate Herbig one day before the NFL draft to avoid paying the $2.43 million he was owed in 2022. Herbig, who started 17 games in the last two seasons for the Eagles, proved to be a reliable interior asset over his first three campaigns in Philadelphia, posting a 97.5 pass-blocking efficiency rating while only allowing three sacks during that stretch. On the plus side, the Eagles went all out to acquire Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, sending the Titans their first-round (18th) pick and a third-rounder (No. 101) to address one of the Eagles' most significant needs. Brown has been nothing short of remarkable over his first three seasons, posting three straight 1,000-yard campaigns. He will provide another deep threat to complement sophomore stud DeVonta Smith. Before defeating the Eagles in back-to-back home matchups in 2020 and 2021, the Giants lost eight straight appearances against them from 2016 to 2020. The Giants have not won a road game in Philadelphia since October 2013. If the Giants intend to clinch a playoff berth, they will need to secure at least one win against the Eagles. Week 15: at Washington Commanders John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 17 OR December 18, 2022

Kickoff: TBD

Regular Season Series Record: 104-70-4 Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 24, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Regular Season Series Record: 10-16

Key Addition: S Lewis Cine

Key Loss: DT Michael Pierce In the off-season, the Vikings released defensive tackle Michael Pierce in a salary-cap-related move after having him on the roster for two seasons. Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Vikings in the 2020 off-season, opted out of that year due to COVID-19, and then last season, injuries limited him to eight games. The Vikings run defense finished 26th in the league last season (130.7 yards/game), and their hopes of having Pierce help fix that never came to fruition. The addition of safety Georgia safety Lewis Cine, acquired with the 32nd overall pick in the draft after the Vikings, originally scheduled to pick 12th in the first round, made a rare intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions, is one that the Vikings are hoping bolsters a pass defense that finished 30th in total yards per game allowed (383.6) and 28th in passing yards per game (252.9). The Vikings have built their defense from the top-down, investing three of their first five picks in the secondary. That should make for an interesting matchup against a revamped Giants offense that will presumably put more of a focus on passing the ball. The Giants have lost their last three against the Vikings, against whom they allowed 20+ points. Two of those three losses came on the road and were by a combined score of 97-27. Week 17: Indianapolis Colts Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 1, 2023

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Regular Season Series Record: 12-6

Key Additions: Edge Yannick Ngakoue

Key Loss: OL Mark Glowinski The Colts' starting offensive line took a bit of a hit when starting guard Mark Glowinski, who signed a three-year deal with the Giants, departed via free agency. Although the Colts prepared for Glowinski's eventual departure, they still lost a durable and good player who gave the Colts 3,836 quality snaps with just one game missed (that last season) once he was promoted to the starting lineup in 2019. Last year, Glowinski's 95.5 pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked fifth among starting offensive guards who played in at least 50 percent of their team's snaps. The Colts traded away young defensive back Rock Ya-sin to the Raiders to acquire edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue is coming off a 10-sack season for Las Vegas and has never had an NFL season where he's recorded fewer than eight sacks. Ngakoue should help a Colts pass rush that ranked 26th in sack rate last season (5.53 percent). The Giants have lost their last four meetings against the Colts (one of two teams that former quarterback Eli Manning did not beat during his career). Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 7 OR January 8, 2023

Kickoff: TBD

Regular Season Series Record: 86-88-2

The Giants also have their preseason opponents set, though dates and times have not yet been finalized as of this writing. The Giants will open in the first week against New England, then return home to host the Bengals in Week 2. They will close out the preseason schedule "on the road" against the Jets.

