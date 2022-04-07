Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

Chigoziem Okonkwo's versatility as an inline blocker and potential H-back sure does look intriguing for a Giants team looking to upgrade their tight end room.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE

Height: 6’2 ½”
Weight: 238 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Maryland
Arm length: 32 ¾”
Hand size: 9 ¾”

A former three-star recruit out of Powder Springs, Georgia, where he attended Hillgrove High School, Okonkwo was the 23rd tight end, and the 57th recruit out of Georgia in the 2018 cycle. He missed the 2020 season with a bought of myocarditis but returned with a good senior season.

Notables

Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Noah Harvey (45) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium.

Okonkwo wasn’t being widely discussed until the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He was the fastest tight end with a 40-yard-dash time of 4.52, which ranks in the 94th percentile.His 10-yard-split was 1.59, which is in the 85th percentile. 

He also jumped 35.5” in the vertical; those were the only two tests performed at the Combine. Okonkwo attended the East/West Shrine Game and had a solid week in Las Vegas.

He finished his 2021 season with 51 catches on 65 targets for 448-yards and five touchdowns. He ranked second on the team in receptions, and it was the second-most receptions of a tight end in school history. 

Okonkwo finished his time at Maryland with 76 catches on 109 targets for 718-yards with eight touchdowns. He operated inline over 71% of the snaps with 25% as a big slot. His timed GPS speed was 19.9 MPH.

Strengths

Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
  • A great athlete with excellent acceleration and burst
  • Can quickly get into DB’s leverage with excellent foot speed
  • Very light on his feet, good change of direction
  • Fluid in space with good bend
  • Has the potential to be a good route runner, due to his athletic upside
  • On the tight angled routes he ran, he throttled down and sunk his hips while exploding out of his break well
  • Dangerous with football in his hands, elusive in space
  • Had an impressive screen touchdown against Michigan State (Q3, 8:45) where he leaped over two defenders showing nimble feet and great body control
  • A balanced player who can lower his shoulder and attempt to spin off contact
  • Follows blocks in space, smart vision
  • Good explosiveness to leap and attempt to locate the football
  • Overall, he did a solid job adjusting to footballs (had issues that will be in weakness section)
  • Showed solid blocking ability in space against Ohio State; can be adequate when tasked to block smaller defensive backs while moving in space
  • Solid versatility as move tight end
  • Has big play ability as a tight end

Can Improve

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
  • Lacks desired size/bulk for tight end
  • Play strength needs help, specifically as a blocker
  • Marginal overall blocker - little to no pop
  • Really struggles to frame his blocks
  • Easily evaded as a blocker
  • Tossed aside too often as a blocker
  • Beat inside too often as backside blocker
  • Pass blocking will be an issue
  • Route tree was limited (mostly outs, seams, drags, hitches)
  • Only had six drops in college (PFF), but his hands aren’t completely reliable
  • Was inconsistent adjusting to footballs when stagnant - did a poor job of this against Penn State, 2021
  • Was only adequate at adjusting to balls behind him while moving laterally
  • Health issues with myocarditis from 2020 need to be addressed
  • Won’t be a reliable Y tight end

Summary

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Eric Coley (34) tackles during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Overall, Chigoziem Okonkwo is an incredibly athletic move tight end who lacks the physical and instinctual nature to be an effective blocker at the next level. Okonkwo has the upside to be a good route runner that can stretch the seam and use his athleticism to pick up extra yards after the catch.

Okonkwo can be an F/H-Back or a big slot; he’s a developmental option at tight end who can have an impact sporadically but needs to become stronger at the point of attack as a blocker if he’s going to earn more snaps in the NFL. 

GRADE: 6.0D

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) walks onto the field during the Senior Day ceremony before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

What value does Nebraska's Austin Allen have to offer a tight end needy team like the Giants?

By Nick Falato2 hours ago
2 hours ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, left, shakes hands with CEO and co-owner John Mara during Schoen's introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Comparing Giants and Bills 5-Year Draft Histories

Joe Schoen will lead his first draft as Giants general manger this April. What kind of success did he and the rest of the Bills have in the draft versus the Giants'? Let's take a look at the last five years to see.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is shown seconds before introducing the Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll (not shown), in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Draft Mistakes Giants GM Joe Schoen Needs to Avoid

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is coming off a fairly promising start to rebuilding the Giants roster. But still ahead is the most important part of the process: the draft. Here are some approaches that have popped up during Giants drafts that he might want to try to avoid if he's to hit this one out of the park.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago
draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) walks onto the field during the Senior Day ceremony before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

By Nick Falato2 hours ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, left, shakes hands with CEO and co-owner John Mara during Schoen's introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Big Blue+

Comparing Giants and Bills 5-Year Draft Histories

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is shown seconds before introducing the Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll (not shown), in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022.
Big Blue+

Draft Mistakes Giants GM Joe Schoen Needs to Avoid

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Charlie Kolar
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

By Nick FalatoApr 6, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Outlines High Expectations for Self in Third NFL Season

By Patricia TrainaApr 5, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State linebacker Damone Clark (LB10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Damone Clark, LSU

By Nick FalatoApr 5, 2022
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Searching for Answers to Chronic Injury Problem

By Patricia TrainaApr 4, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones: I'll Be Ready to Go

By Patricia TrainaApr 4, 2022