2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

Okonkwo wasn’t being widely discussed until the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He was the fastest tight end with a 40-yard-dash time of 4.52, which ranks in the 94th percentile.His 10-yard-split was 1.59, which is in the 85th percentile.

He also jumped 35.5” in the vertical; those were the only two tests performed at the Combine. Okonkwo attended the East/West Shrine Game and had a solid week in Las Vegas.

He finished his 2021 season with 51 catches on 65 targets for 448-yards and five touchdowns. He ranked second on the team in receptions, and it was the second-most receptions of a tight end in school history.

Okonkwo finished his time at Maryland with 76 catches on 109 targets for 718-yards with eight touchdowns. He operated inline over 71% of the snaps with 25% as a big slot. His timed GPS speed was 19.9 MPH.