Ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley Gives Shout Out to Malik Nabers
Running back Saquon Barkley might have moved on to greener pastures with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the one-time New York Giant still apparently keeps up with how his former team is doing.
Barkley, whose Eagles just barely squeaked out a 15-12 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, sent a congratulatory tweet of sorts the Giants way, or more specifically the way of Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers, following their 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns,
“Ya gonna hate on it… but idc!!! He’s LIKE THAT!!” Barkley tweeted.
Nabers has been everything the Giants hoped he’d be and then some. He received double-digit targets for the second week in a row, catching eight of 12 balls for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
His second touchdown catch made the former LSU star, who was 21 years and 56 days old on game day, the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to record two touchdown receptions in a game, surpassing Mike Evans of the Bucs, who was 21 years and 73 days old when he had two touchdown receptions on November 2, 2014.
Nabers, who went mostly against Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, also became the first player in league history to record 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and three or more touchdown catches in his first three games, per NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno.
“When you have a guy like that, it doesn’t really matter the matchup,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “Throw the ball up to him and trust he’s going to get it.”
Nabers did just that and his play is earning him recognition around the league.