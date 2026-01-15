Photo of John Harbaugh Dining With Giants’ Joe Schoen Going Viral After Hiring News
The Giants have landed their whale in John Harbaugh, and they may have sealed the deal at, out of all places, a mediterranean restaurant in East Rutherford.
Harbaugh is expected to become the Giants’ next head coach after meeting with New York’s brass at the team’s facility on Wednesday. To many Giants fans’ dismay, Harbaugh did, in fact, reportedly leave the facility without a deal, but news of his expected hire broke later that night.
In the wake of the Giants’ successful pursuit of Harbaugh, a photo has made the rounds on social media of the ex-Ravens coach dining with Giants general manager Joe Schoen at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford.
Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reshared the restaurant’s social media post that showed a smiling Harbaugh standing next to Schoen during their meal.
“Congratulations to John Harbaugh on becoming the new Head Coach of the New York Giants,” the restaurant’s social media account wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the entire New York Giants organization for always including us as part of the process — it truly means a lot.”
And just like that, an iconic photo was added to Giants franchise lore.
It does seem a bit strange that the Giants chose a mediterranean place rather than one of New York’s famed Italian spots, but regardless, their extremely forward efforts paid off.
NFL fans had the best reactions to the behind-the-scenes photo of the Giants unashamedly courting Harbaugh:
