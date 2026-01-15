Photo of John Harbaugh Dining With Giants’ Joe Schoen Going Viral After Hiring News

The Giants have landed their whale in John Harbaugh, and they may have sealed the deal at, out of all places, a mediterranean restaurant in East Rutherford.

Harbaugh is expected to become the Giants’ next head coach after meeting with New York’s brass at the team’s facility on Wednesday. To many Giants fans’ dismay, Harbaugh did, in fact, reportedly leave the facility without a deal, but news of his expected hire broke later that night.

In the wake of the Giants’ successful pursuit of Harbaugh, a photo has made the rounds on social media of the ex-Ravens coach dining with Giants general manager Joe Schoen at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reshared the restaurant’s social media post that showed a smiling Harbaugh standing next to Schoen during their meal.

“Congratulations to John Harbaugh on becoming the new Head Coach of the New York Giants,” the restaurant’s social media account wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the entire New York Giants organization for always including us as part of the process — it truly means a lot.”

Did the Giants seal the deal with John Harbaugh at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford? They need to add a new item to the menu: Halibut Harbaugh with Horta. pic.twitter.com/Pc0kPBtgdA — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 15, 2026

A photo from “The Dinner” at Elia in East Rutherford https://t.co/swvrkUZbGC pic.twitter.com/ypqsyqc5cJ — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 15, 2026

And just like that, an iconic photo was added to Giants franchise lore.

It does seem a bit strange that the Giants chose a mediterranean place rather than one of New York’s famed Italian spots, but regardless, their extremely forward efforts paid off.

NFL fans had the best reactions to the behind-the-scenes photo of the Giants unashamedly courting Harbaugh:

This needs to be hung up in the Louvre https://t.co/xhv2W8rYaK — ©️-4 (@Capzby) January 15, 2026

You bring Harbaugh to North Jersey and don't take him to an Italian spot?? I'd have gotten on that plane to Tennessee. https://t.co/CRUOVPhNbf — Steve Conoscenti (@SteveCono) January 15, 2026

If Harbaugh wins here, Elia is going to be a New Jersey tourism destination. Like the Stone Pony or the Bada Bing (?!). https://t.co/nA2OFxlBTM — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 15, 2026

#Giants brass bringing it home with John Harbaugh at Elia in East Rutherford with a table in the private wine cellar that should have a damn plaque on the wall. Opa! https://t.co/eZKQxeeKId — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2026

Joe with that “thank you for saving my job” smirk 🤣🤣 https://t.co/A03Yu3BCyF — WFANTrades (@WFANTrades) January 15, 2026

