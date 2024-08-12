New York Giants Backup QB Drew Lock Will Be Ready For Season Opener
New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock pronounced himself on the mend from a hip/oblique injury suffered in the first quarter of last week’s 14-3 Giants preseason win over the Detroit Lions.
Lock, who hasn’t practiced since the injury on Thursday, was off on the side working with trainers and seemed to be moving around well during Monday’s padded practice.
He didn’t rule out taking part in the Giants’ next preseason game, that being this Saturday against the Houston Texans. But if he doesn’t, he said he’s confident of being ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8,
“There’s no worry in that,” he said. “How I felt yesterday, even how I felt today, there’s no worry about that,” he said, adding that he’s having no trouble pushing off his injured hip.
Lock stood on the sidelines on Monday as Tommy DeVito took all of the second-and third-team repetitions. DeVito, who was due to follow Lock in Thursday’s preseason game anyway, stepped in earlier than planned, as Lock left the game having gone 4-of-10 for 17 yards and an interception before leaving.
Lock’s injury is “minor” enough to the point where the Giants have not made a move to add another quarterback to the roster. In the interim, they have been preparing tight end Tyree Jackson, who was a college quarterback at the University of Buffalo and who was in the same NFL combine class as Lock, to step into the huddle if there should be an emergency this weekend.
“(We) trained together back when we were getting ready for the Combine. I’ve seen him with the quarterback dreams,” Lock said of Jackson.
“He’s moved on. He’s working with the tight ends. But if he had to, he could get back there and do it. The guy can sling it.”
While Lock is not ruling out the possibility of playing this weekend at the Texans, he is willing to be patient and follow what the medical staff and head coach Brian Daboll recommend.
"I've been getting better every day. Me and (Head Coach) Dabs (Brian Daboll) have talked. Not ruling out the possibility of playing," Lock said.
"Again, go out there, throw, see how it feels. Keep doing that. Did it today. We're going to do it tomorrow. Do it the next day. Do it the next day. If the opportunity is there and we both feel comfortable with it."