New York Giants Practice Report: Monday Morning Quarterback (Struggles)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Monday’s padded practice for the New York Giants was lackluster as the defense didn’t play lights out but still considerably outperformed the offense.
In the passing game, it seemed like neither Daniel Jones nor Tommy DeVito could find their rhythm even when receivers did get open.
In one-on-ones, the defense played blanket coverage at the start of practice.
At 5’10”, Darnay Holmes matched up with Isaiah Hodgins, who is 6’4” in the red zone. Despite the size difference between the two, Holmes squeezed Hodgins to the sideline and forced him out of bounds on what would have been a spectacular catch if in-bounds.
Safety play was impressive throughout the day, with Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, and rookie Tyler Nubin all making flash plays - whether in one-on-ones or team drills.
Nubin also dropped an interception in the end zone during the day's final session.
The run game saw the teams trade blows, with the offense breaking off some long runs but the defense also killing some plays before they got a chance to develop.
On Monday, the starting offensive line from left to right was Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr., Austin Schlottmann, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor. Aaron Stinnie rotated in at right guard with Van Roten.
The second-team offense, led by DeVito, consisted of Joshua Ezeudu, Jalen Mayfield, Jimmy Morrissey, Jake Kubas, and Joshua Miles on the offensive line.
This was by far the most dominant I’ve seen the depth defensive line play this camp, consistently generating pressure on DeVito.
Creativity Coming
The Giants offense has added more wrinkles throughout camp, with the usage of motion taking most of the attention, but on Monday, we saw the offense break out even more looks.
Tight end Daniel Bellinger has been motioning from in-line or the slot to come down into the backfield at fullback.
Bellinger told me after practice, “I think the creativity that Dabs (Brian Daboll) has, you can’t rule anything off the board.”
Another tight end, rookie Theo Johnson, has been more of an offensive weapon than a pure tight end this camp.
Early in camp, we saw the Giants come out in an empty set then motion Johnson into the backfield and fake the hand-off on play action. On Monday, Johnson lined up as the in-line tight end and caught a screen pass.
However, that wasn’t the only new look we got on Monday, as rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. lined up as a fullback at one point. Newly signed undrafted rookie running back Lorenzo Lingard was in as the tailback with Tracy at fullback. The hand-off went to Tracy up the middle, and then DeVito faked the toss to Lingard outside of the tackles.
For an offense that struggled to find consistency in 2023 and was predictable at times, they’ve clearly put an added emphasis on the introduction of new looks both pre- and post-snap.
Injury Report
Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal has been activated from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list but is yet to return to practice as a full participant. The plan is to continue ramping him up this week to where hopefully by next week he’s ready to contribute a little more.
Center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) was also in the same boat, limited to individuals and working against air.
Rookie first-round pick wide receiver Malik Nabers has an ankle injury that has let him sore,. However, the injury isn’t believed to be serious enough to where Nabers is in any danger of missing opening week.
Cornerback Dru Phillips, was also missing from practice on Monday after experiencing tenderness in his ankle. Phillips was, however, seen on the sideline. Drew Lock (hip) stayed off to the side but Lock would later tell reporters that he expected to be ready for Week 1.
Tight end Jack Still (concussion) returned to practice as did Lawrence Cager, but Cager came up lame on a red-zone interception thrown by Daniel Jones.
Also sitting out practice were defensive back Elijah Riley, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad), safety Gervarrius Owens, inside linebackers Carter Coughlin and Dyontae Johnson (ankle).
New injuries to watch include guard Jon Runyan (upper body) and undrafted free agent Jake Kubas (unknown), who replaced Runyan on the first-team offensive line.
Roster Move
The Giants signed running back Lorenzo Lingard, an undrafted free agent who was recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lingard, who played college football for Miami, Florida, and Akron, was released by the Jaguars on August 4. Lingard takes the roster spot previously held by running back Jacob Saylors, who was waived on Sunday.