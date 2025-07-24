NY Giants RB Cam Skattebo Named Among 5 Potential Impact Rookie RBs
The New York Giants made headlines on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected running back Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State, using one of their coveted six picks on a position that wasn’t deemed a priority by the team in the leadup to the event.
Nevertheless, the surprise choice sparked a wave of excitement among the Giants fanbase, who always love it when their franchise takes a talented playmaker from the collegiate pool. It was a shock for Skattebo to be sitting there at the onset of the fourth round after he just put forth one of the more memorable rushing campaigns for his school.
Skattebo landed top five in the nation with over 1,700 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns after coming over as an FCS transfer ahead of his junior year. He wasn’t even ranked as highly within the same group of prospects entering the draft.
His name got put on the map when he gave the Sun Devils two enamoring performances during the College Football Playoff when he carried the rock a total of 46 times for over 450 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns that nearly pushed the program into contention for the national crown.
All of this should make Skattebo one of the first-year ball carriers everyone is hoping to see tear up the field as camp gets underway and the regular season draws near.
Brent Sobieski of Bleacher Report is among those who are intrigued by what Skattebo can bring to the game. Sobieski included the Giants running back within his list of five overlooked rookie rushers who could have a major impact on the 2025 season.
"[Cam Skattebo's] hard-nose style is endearing to plenty of old-school football fans," Sobleski wrote.
"It's also why he should become a vital component to the New York Giants after they drafted the running back with this year's 105th overall pick.
“The Giants drafted Tyrone Tracy Jr. in last year's fifth round. He went on to become their lead back by the end of his rookie campaign. He was a wide receiver who converted to running back, though. He's still developing and emerging in his role.
“At the same time, Skattebo can provide a hammer as the ideal complementary piece. He can snipe some short-yardage and goal-line carries, while providing some attitude to the New York offense.”
While one could say that the transition to the big leagues is always difficult, they could also admit that Tracy was placed into a much different predicament for his rookie entrance than what his new teammate in Skattebo is walking into a year later.
The Giants were scrambling to replace the All-Pro vacancy left by Saquon Barkley joining the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency when Big Blue drafted Tracy. Still, the expectation was for him to ride behind Devin Singletary, who would handle the lofty job of trying to replicate his predecessor’s starting production.
Except not long after, Singletary was removed with an injury, and Tracy became the Giants’ main option for the remainder of the journey.
Luckily, the Purdue product answered the call to give one of the best rookie resumes of the 2024 season, posting 839 rushing yards and five touchdowns while being one of the best after-contact ball carriers in his class.
Now, Skattebo can follow in Tracy’s footsteps but with the opportunity to contribute from the jump in what could be a complementary system between the two young players.
As Sobleski mentioned, the Giants could go ground and pound up the middle using Skattebo’s gritty style and ability to wear down defenses with his insane lower body strength and motor.
Along with him cleaning up most of the endzone work, Tracy can accompany the workload on the outside zone plays and receiving reps given his speed and college background, setting up the next rendition of a “thunder and lightning” duo that Giants fans are familiar with from previous tandems of great running backs in their team’s history.
Once the season begins, Tracy likely starts things off handling a bulk of the snaps after he earned that right with a valiant effort last season to keep the Giants' run game afloat.
They’ll start to fit in at Skattebo as he grows more confident with the system, and it won’t be long before he is hopefully banging shoulder pads and dragging defenders with him, as he did at Arizona State.
As much as the Giants have made it known their intentions to be a more explosive offense through the air, it can help to pair that with a ground game that is capable of wearing down opponents early before they strike the iron when it’s hot.
Having the new wrinkle that Skattebo offers isn’t something that Brian Daboll is just going to leave on his bench for fear of exposing him early. Skattebo is ready to make an immediate impact, and unprepared opponents need to get out of his way.
