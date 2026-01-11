New York Giants 2025 Position Unit Review: Running Game Surprises

The New York Giants' running game finished fifth overall (129.1 yards/game) in the league.

That’s the highest ranking by the Giants' rushing attack since 2022, when the unit ranked fourth (148.2 yards per game).

What’s even more amazing is that the 2025 Giants didn’t have Saquon Barkley to drive the rushing game, nor did they have the dynamic rookie running back Cam Skattebo for the entire season.

Impressive, right? Sort of. Quarterback Jaxson Dart finished with 487 rushing yards, third most among quarterbacks behind Josh Allen of the Bills and Justin Herbert of the Chargers, and second most rushing yards on the team.

The Giants finished with 2,195 yards on the ground on 511 carries, but 1,587 of those rushing yards and 115 of those carries were not by the running backs.

The point here is that the quarterbacks, specifically Dart, helped to inflate the Giants' rushing attack numbers, proving just how valuable his dual-threat ability is.

It also suggests that the Giants might want to look for another running back to add some firepower to what should be a duo of Skattebo and Tracy as the base of the group, with the rest to be determined.

2025 in Review

Rostered Players: Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Dane Miller

Under Contract: Tracy, Skattebo, Singletary, Gray, Miller

Cam Skattebo

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The team’s 2025 fourth-round pick, Skattebo, became a factor and fan favorite in Week 3 when he ran for 60 yards on 10 carries, all in a backup role.

He started in Week 4 and remained the starter until he suffered an ankle injury that ended his season in Week 8.

Skattebo’s fearless, high-energy style and physicality made him a tough back to handle. His low power–– it’s very hard to get under his pads–– also made him a legit short yardage and goal line back.

In the team’s win vs. Philly, it was Skattebo who took the heart out of that defense in the fourth quarter. They wanted no part of his late-game pounding. Skattebo ran for a season-high 98 yards and three touchdowns that day.

Hardly a one-trick pony, Skattebo is a very good receiver who also improved his pass-blocking as the season wore on. A lack of breakaway speed hurt him at times, but he is still very much a playmaker.

Defensive backs hated tackling Skattebo because of how hard he goes low at their legs. He also hates going out of bounds and never passes up a hit.

Always a fun watch, Skattebo is a football player in the truest sense, an offensive playmaker who plays the game with a defensive mentality.

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a solid rookie season, Tracy pretty much picked up right where he left off. An ideal rotation back, his season started slowly, but his second half was better and consistently productive.

He was a reliable runner and pass catcher, even if he lacked the breakaway speed and a true power component to his game.

The lack of a power base showed up in pass pro; he needs to improve his technique here.

Tracy ran with consistently good vision and slithers rather than powers through creases.

He missed three games due to injuries, but he never stayed away long. His 14-game season produced a team-high 637 rushing yards, adding 28 catches for 232 yards and scoring 3 TDs.

He might not be a bell cow, but Tracy, as a rotation piece, is a plus contributor in every aspect of the running game.

Devin Singletary

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The veteran in the room, the more we watched the 28-year-old Singletary play this year, the more we appreciated what he brought to the table.

He ran with unexpected power in short yardage situations, almost always getting those tough yards to move the chains.

After Skattebo went down, the coaches were handing Tracy double the playing time, some of which we thought should have gone to the veteran, and his well-rounded game.

The ever-reliable Singletary has another year left on his contract with the Giants and should be welcomed back with open arms. Still, there are whispers of him becoming a cap casualty.

We’d prefer to keep him around, as he does so many little things very well. But again, we wouldn’t be stunned if he’s a cap casualty.

Eric Gray

New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) waits to receive the ball during a kickoff during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The strange odyssey of this team’s 2023 fifth-round pick took a turn in his third NFL season when he landed on PUP.

For some reason, the team activated Gray in Week 12, yet they had no role for him. He was in uniform for the final six games but did not even get on the field in two of them.

In those six games, he played three snaps from scrimmage and eight snaps on special teams, returning two kickoff returns.

The only reason that the organization activated Gray was his draft pedigree. He has failed at running back, kickoff returns, and special teams coverage. He brings nothing to the team. What’s to be gained by keeping him around?

The answer is that Gray still has one year left on his rookie contract. What’s more embarrassing to a front office, admitting to a fifth-round draft miss or using up a valuable roster spot on a zero-impact player with zero role?

Not a good optic for a front office.

Dante Miller

New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) is shown during the second quarter, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impressing for the second straight preseason, Miller was waived on cutdown day and moved to the practice squad, where he languished all season long, drawing little interest from around the league.

He was promoted to the roster for the last two weeks, but then was inactive in both games and never saw the field.

Miller has breakaway straight-line speed and good hands, and impressed as a physical special teams performer in preseason.

He should be around next summer to give it another go with the team.

