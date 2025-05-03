Stats That Define Giants RB Cam Skattebo’s Game
These stats undoubtedly were part of Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo’s appeal to the New York Giants.
Being an NFL running back is not for the faint of heart. While speed, vision, and quickness are among the requisites for success, toughness is a trait that likely ranks at the top of most teams’ desires for their rushers.
And for the New York Giants, Cam Skattebo, their fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, has that in his game.
Skattebo, who is as close to a power running back as there is, logged an impressive average of 4.09 yards after contact during his final year of college ball and forced 103 missed tackles.
If he can bring that same production to the Giants' offensive backfield, those numbers would easily put him above Tyrone Tracy, Jr., the team’s leader in average yards after contact (2.84) and missed tackles forced (34).
That can be attributed to Sattebo’s ability to bounce off would-be tacklers who struggle to bring the 5-foot-9.5, 219-pounder to the ground. Skattebo’s contact balance and leg drive help him stay on his feet and push ahead for the tough yards when they are to be had.
Of course, playing in the NFL differs from playing in college, as the competition level is more challenging. Expecting Skattebo to continue posting such bold numbers is asking for quite a lot, especially since He might not see the field as much, at least initially, until he can show consistency with pass blocking.
But once he gets fully up to speed in all aspects of the game, Skattebo, perhaps the most underrated of the Giants' 2025 draft class, will surely complement Tracy as part of the new “thunder and lightning” duo for the Giants.
