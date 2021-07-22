2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Maven Ed Kracz breaks down all you need to know about the Giants' Week 12 and Week 16 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Happy holidays, Giants fans!

The NFL schedule makers decided to give you a special treat by putting the Philadelphia Eagles on the Giants schedule around two major holidays, including a Week 12 home game set for November 28 (Thanksgiving weekend) and a Week 16 road game on December 26, the day after Christmas.

Last year's season series was filled with enough drama to rival any of the daytime soap operas. For one, the Giants finally snapped the Eagles' four-year, eight-game win streak against them in Week 10 of the 2020 season with a 27-17 victory.

But in a Week 17 "what the heck?" moment, the Eagles famously decided to risk winning their regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team when then-head coach Doug Pederson inexplicably pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for backup Nate Sudfeld.

That move, of course, famously drew the ire of Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose Giants would have made the playoffs had the Eagles won their game against Washington.

Judge, who acknowledged that the Giants hadn't done enough to win the division, never mentioned Pederson or the Eagles by name.

But it was crystal clear who he was talking about in his very strong words about his disappointment in anyone who disrespected the game's competitive integrity after all the sacrifices made league-wide to ensure the season went off without a hitch in a global pandemic.

Pederson might be gone, but the dislike between these two teams lingers and should make for some very entertaining football. The Giants trail the Eagles in the regular-season record, 86-84-2 but are tied 2-2 in the postseason.

This year the Giants are seeking to sweep the Eagles for the first time since the 2007 season.

To do so, they will have to change their luck at Lincoln Financial Field, where they have lost their last seven games and where they are 6-12 in the regular season and 0-1 in postseason play.

So what are the Giants up again? In the video above, Eagles Maven publisher Ed Kracz offers up a candid look at where the Eagles stand ahead of training camp now that the dust has begun to settle from the fallouts of the Doug Pederson firing and the Carson Wentz trade.

Among the topics covered in the video interview include:

An initial look at new head coach Nick Sirianni and what lies ahead in his first year as head coach.

The fallout of the Carson Wentz trade: Is Jalen Hurts the Eagles quarterback of the future?

How will the Eagles linebacker corp shake out?

Who will be CB2 for the Eagles defense, opposite of CB1 Darius Slay?

Most intriguing matchups between the Giants and the Eagles.

Get your popcorn ready, folks!

