3 Thoughts on Jaguars' Travon Walker Situation Before MNF
When the Jacksonville Jaguars announce their inactives around 7 p.m. on Monday night before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs, there is one big name people will be looking for: Travon Walker.
The Jaguars' star defensive end and former No. 1 pick left last week's win vs. the San Francisco 49ers early with a wrist injury, which would later requite surgery this week. Walker then missed the first two practices of the week before practicing in a limited capacity on Saturday, albeit with a large club on his left wrist.
So, what do we make of the Walker situation before Monday Night? We offer three thoughts below.
Should Walker play?
The Jaguars have an interesting question facing them when it comes to Walker's injury. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Saturday he trusts Walker to play if he says he can play, and the Jaguars would of course not let Walker play if there is a chance his injury could worsen.
With that said, it is only Week 5 and this is far from a must-win game. It would be great to have Walker, but the Jaguars will need to use the long-term view along with the short-term returns as they navigate Walker's status and his usage.
What the Jaguars should do if Walker sits
The Jaguars have some clear answers in the event Walker doesn't play; Dawuane Smoot would likely start across from Josh Hines-Allen and see an increase in snaps. Emmanuel Ogbah could also see his role expanded, while rookie defensive end B.J. Green will be available as a potential situational pass-rusher.
But one thing the Jaguars should do if Walker doesn't play? Give Dennis Gardeck more edge snaps. Gardeck has mostly played off-ball linebacker for the Jaguars up to this point, which he has done at a high level. But he used to cut his teeth as a pass-rusher for the Cardinals, and he could bring the juice off the edge the Jaguars will be missing with Walker.
Who needs to step up
If the Jaguars are missing Walker -- and even if he plays on a limited basis -- the Jaguars will need other members of their pass-rush to step up. And against an offensive line that has one of the best centers and one of the best guards in the game, the Jaguars' ability to generate an interior pass-rush will be critical.
Arik Armstead is fresh off his biggest game as a Jaguar after last week's huge win over the San Francisco 49ers. Games like this one against the Chiefs are where the Jaguars need Armstead to shine, especially when you take Walker's status into account.
