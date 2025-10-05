Why This Battle Could Determine Jaguars vs. Chiefs Result
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need their top players to be at their best if they hope to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that includes right tackle Anton Harrison.
Harrison has been on a heater to kick off 2025, accepting the challenges posed by the Jaguars' staff this offseason and turning it into the best start to a season he has ever had. And that is exactly why the 2023 first-round pick is set to play a big role vs. the Chiefs, with his matchup with Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis being highlighted as one of Week 5's best battles.
Anton Harrison vs. George Karlaftis
"Possibly the most unheralded great game in Week 5 is Chiefs-Jaguars on Monday Night Football, with Kansas City seeking to continue rebound against a 3-1 Jacksonville squad. While much focus will be on Jacksonville’s emerging defense against Patrick Mahomes & Co., this matchup is also a great one," PFF said.
"After inking a four-year, $93 million extension this offseason, Karlaftis has found ways to turn up his play by a notch in 2025. The Chiefs stud boasts a career-best 75.5 PFF pass-rushing grade so far, producing a 16.3% pass-rush win rate and 23 pressures — tied for the second-most among any defensive player."
As for Harrison, he is in the midst of the best four-game streak of his career and looks set to be a key piece of the future of the Jaguars' offense.
"Harrison’s Year 3 breakout has followed the precedent set by recent fellow first-round tackles. In 2025, the Oklahoma product has bettered his blocking grades in both pass protection and run-blocking. Indeed, Harrison possesses a 74.0 PFF pass-blocking mark, yielding only four pressures across 137 opportunities," PFF said.
"Karlaftis has rotated a bit this season, lining up along the defense’s left side on 108 snaps compared to 91 on the other. Interestingly, his overall PFF grade when aligned near right tackles sits at 63.8, whereas it rises to 90.1 against left tackles. The Jaguars hope that trend can play into their strengths on Monday as they look to establish themselves as a bonafide AFC contender."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss the latest Jaguars news stories and analysis for Week 5.
Please let us know your thoughts on Week 5 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.