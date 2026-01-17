Every Key Jaguars Player Heading Into a Contract Year in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of key free agents set to hit the market in March if they don't get new contracts. For the next few months, they will be the focus of the offseason.

But there are some other contract situations worth monitoring for the Jaguars this offseason: the players who will now be the ones entering contract years. So, which Jaguars are heading into a contract year in 2026?

DE Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44)

This is one of the most important decisions facing the Jaguars' new regime. Travon Walker has been a reliable and productive player for the Jaguars since they took him No. 1 overall, and chances are he would have put up big numbers in 2025 had he not dealt with injuries all season long. The injuries, though, didn't subtract from the value Walker brings to the Jaguars, said James Gladstone.

OL Anton Harrison*

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77)

I am anticipating Anton Harrison will have his fifth-year option picked up and he won't count on this list by May, but I am including him for the #WellActually considerations anyways.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11)

Parker Washington had a breakout season for the Jaguars in 2025, leading the team in receiving and turning in 100-yard games and big performances in some of the Jaguars' most important games of the season. He doesn't look like someone the Jaguars will want to leave.

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85)

Another member of what has turned into an impressive draft class, Brenton Strange is a key piece of what the Jaguars do on offense. It would be jarring if he was not retained down the road.

DL Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91)

Arik Armstead signed a big deal with the Jaguars last March, and now he will be entering the final deal of it as the Jaguars look to potentially remake their defensive line for the future.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26)

One of the breakout performers of the 2025 roster, Antonio Johnson was one of football's top-graded safeties last year after five interceptions and a massive leap in play compared to 2024 and even his rookie season.

DL Davon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52)

Perhaps the most important piece to the Jaguars' top-ranked run defense, DaVon Hamilton has been a constant for the Jaguars since he was drafted in 2020.

OL Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76)

A two-year starter at left guard, Ezra Cleveland has had an admirable run the last few seasons as he has stepped into important spots along the offensive line, as well as playing through quite a few injuries.

LS Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46)

Perhaps the best long snapper of the decade, Ross Matiscik has racked up Pro Bowls and All-Pro honors in recent seasons. The Jaguars have made it a priority to keep their core special teams together, and this will likely be another example.

