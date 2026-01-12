Game Balls From Jaguars' Devastating Loss to Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars ' best players from their 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card.

Offense: Parker Washington

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) defends Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) has he pulls in a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, Parker Washington functioned as the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver on Sunday. Brian Thomas Jr. typically gets plenty of attention drawn his way and defenses were keenly aware of what Jakobi Meyers brought to the table, which meant Washington got plenty of favorable matchups over the last leg of the season. He took advantage of them other and over again, and did the same on Sunday.

Washington finished with the second-most receiving yards of any Jaguars receiver in a playoff game ever, and the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence were just a tick or two away from converting on several other big plays to him. Washington must enter the 2026 season as not just a starter, but as a key piece of the offense's present and future. He has been that good, and he was that impressive against the Bills.

Defense: Josh Hines-Allen

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This one is tough considering the lack of splash plays from the defense and what we saw Josh Allen do through the air. The Jaguars had just one sack and had one other quarterback hit. Other than that, they had no tackles for losses, pass breakups, or takeaways. With that said, it was clear watching film who the best defender on the field was and who the Bills were most wary of.

Travon Walker played a great game for the Jaguars, but it was Josh Hines-Allen who was the Jaguars' top defensive player. Hines-Allen had four-to-six hands on him on every play but was still consistently disruptive, had the team's only sack, and led the team with five pressures. Hines-Allen and Walker combined for nine pressures and three quarterback hits. The rest of the defensive line had six pressures and zero sacks or quarterback hits.

Special Teams: LeQuint Allen

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

LeQuint Allen's forced fumble on the first quarter kickoff should have been one of the biggest plays of the game. The Jaguars got zero points off of it, but it would have otherwise been remembered as one of the best special teams play anyone made in the NFL this season.

