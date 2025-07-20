Jaguars' Hoping Patrick Mekari Lends Lack of Civility to Trenches
As a popular commercial in the 1980s, the tagline for the versatile Right Guard antiperspirant was uttered by such sports icons as boxer Marvin Hagler and the infamous Brian Bosworth, "Anything less would be uncivilized". But for the Jacksonville Jaguars position of the same name, it's quite okay if there's a little lack of civility and a whole lot of nasty stink in the trenches.
Patrick Mekari, late of six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, was the off-season's prized free agent acquisition, and his vast experience at guard, center, and tackle helps strengthen O-line Coach Shaun Sarrett's unit quite a bit for 2025.
On a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley spoke more about General Manager James Gladstone's nice pull of bringing Mekari to Duval County.
"At right guard, another situation where there's clearly a guy [as a front runner]. Patrick Mekari, I think, is starting the regular season at right guard. He was their biggest fish in the off-season. The biggest contract that they paid out. His versatility, I think, is the biggest reason that you pay him."
"Is he the best guard in the NFL? No. Is he one of the best guards in the NFL? No. But how many other guards in the NFL can step in at center, can step in at left tackle, can step in at right tackle? There are just not many of them."
"So I think that he gives them a quality option at the position. Maybe not a Pro Bowl one. Maybe not an All-Pro one. But factor in his positional versatility and what he can allow the Jaguars to do in the event that there ever is any kind of injury along the offensive line, which, let's be honest, it's bound to happen at some point."
"I think adding him is a big plus from that perspective, and that's why I see him playing a big role this year."
With the Jaguars having added six new offensive linemen in free agency and the draft, they are aiming to improve a unit that needs it desperately.
If Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, Fred Johnson, Wyatt Milum, and Jonah Monheim can bring that nasty funk and lack of civility to Jacksonville's squad of guardians, then the entire franchise will be left feeling refreshed in 2025.
