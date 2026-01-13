Jaguars Sign 15 Players Onto 2026 Offseason Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have concluded the 2025-26 season, and they have already begun the long process of building toward next season.

Among the first steps every team takes at the end of the season is to engage with several practice squad players on reserve/futures deals, which puts them on the roster for the ensuing offseason and gives them a spot in the offseason program, OTAs, and eventually training camp.

The Jaguars are no different, and they have signed 15 players to such deals in the days following their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jaguars Make Moves

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and the rest of the Jaguars' staff and brass signed the following players to futures contracts:

QB Carter Bradley

WR Chandler Brayboy ; WR Austin TrammelL; WR Tim Jones

TE Patrick Herbert

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (47) runs past a pop up dummy during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Ja'Quinden Jackson

DL Kelvie Rose

DB Keni-H Lovely ; DB Jabbar Muhammad ; DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ; DB Trevian Thomas

OL Ricky Lee; OL Jerome Carvin; OL Sal Wormley ; OL Kilian Zierer

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ricky Lee (66) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bradley, the son of former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, was signed to the practice squad to function as the team's No. 3 quarterback after the first month of the season. He then remained in that spot for the rest of the season, and will continue to hold it entering the early stages of the offseason process as well.

"He's a star. He’s awesome. I'm glad you asked me that because I had cut you off for you and finish the question. I apologize. Yeah, he's been so good for us in terms of giving us like the exact look, even the communication of things at the line of scrimmage. He takes it so seriously. He's got great leadership qualities at the line of scrimmage, and just you can see him driving the scout guys," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week about Bradley, who runs the scout team offense in practice against his defense.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And he's a great help to me because I'm kind of like that in practice too, want the thing going, want everybody going flying around and he really does a great job of controlling the tempo of the practice and giving us such an accurate look of what not only what the plays are going to be, the pre snap process is going to be. He's been awesome. He's a stud. He's been awesome. I appreciate you asking that.”

