3 Questions on Jaguars' Interior Offensive Line
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the interior offensive line.
Who starts at left guard?
The biggest question facing the entire offensive line in general is the Jaguars' left guard position. Veteran guard Ezra Cleveland spent the offseason program in the starting lineup, which makes sense since he has plenty of experience and has also played in a similar offense during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
Then there is rookie guard Wyatt Milum. The third-round pick out of West Virginia has plenty of fans inside the building and was generally seen as one of the Jaguars' smartest draft picks. Look for Milum to push Cleveland throughout training camp, and even potentially walk away with the job.
Will Robert Hainsey be an upgrade at center?
The center position has been an interesting one for the Jaguars over the years. Ever since Brandon Linder retired, the Jaguars have been unable to find a suitable long-term replacement for him. Can former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey prove to be the solution to a problem that has dated back to the start of the 2022 season?
Mitch Morse was relatively solid for the Jaguars last year as he entered the final year of his career, but it was clear he would not be the answer for long. Then there was the Luke Fortner experiment for two years that ended, well, with the Jaguars going after Morse. Can Hainsey finally settle down the position?
How many positions will Patrick Mekari play?
Veteran offensive lineman Patrick Mekari was the most expensive free agent the Jaguars signed this offseason, and it is clear they are going to look to him to play a pivotal role in the offense, But besides what he brings to the table at guard, there is also the question of where else the Jaguars may utilize him.
Mekari has played all five offensive line spots throughout his career, and the Jaguars could look to him to fill in at guard, center or even tackle if injuries pop up. He may truly be the most versatile offensive lineman in the entire NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about the IOL now!
Please let us know your thoughts on the IOL when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.