Three Jaguars Rookies Who Will Start by Week 18
Throughout the NFL, some teams strive to compete at a high level with a relatively young core of players. Teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions have been successful in this regard over the past couple of seasons.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to follow their cross-conference rivals but putting the best players on the field, even if that means starting a rookie over an experienced player. Head coach Liam Coen and his staff will face tough choices throughout the season and early in training camp, and it could lead to one of his rookies to take over the spotlight.
Excluding first-round pick Travis Hunter, there are three rookies from the Jaguars that boast the potential to be starters by the end of the season.
Wyatt Milum, guard
This one feels straight forward. The Jaguars are likely to role with Ezra Cleveland early in the season considering his experience and veteran presence along the offensive line. However, his play has not been consistent enough to warrant long-term trust past 2025.
This is where Milum comes in, who has the power and mobility for a guard in Coen's zone offense. The former third-round choice from West Virginia is a player people within the Jaguars organization seem to have a lot of love for, which could push him into the fire if Cleveland struggles this season.
Bhayshul Tuten, running back
Tuten is another player that many seem to have a lot of love for. This is an explosive runner with the speed to take it the distance every time he touches the ball. That is difficult to keep off the field and it will only be a matter of time until he gets starting reps this season.
That could come by Week 18. The Jaguars will have a competitive running back room that features presumptuous starter Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and LeQuint Allen, but Tuten's skill set is a better fit for Coen and could thrust him into a larger role by the end of the year.
Caleb Ransaw, defensive back
The Jaguars first third-round selection in April's draft is a unique puzzle for the defense. With Eric Murray solidified as the single-high defender, finding the split/box defender is a priority for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Ransaw has a chance to take advantage as soon as this month in training camp.
Ransaw provides quality versatility as a sufficient tackler and run-supporting defender with the athleticism to grow into a great coverage defender. If he impresses the defensive coaching staff during the season in a rotational role, he could work his way into the lineup by Week 18.
