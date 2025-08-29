Liam Coen Offers High Praise For New Jaguars Addition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have remained active with their roster construction following roster cutdowns, making a few moves to the bottom of the roster while adding a quality playmaker in the process. Earlier this week, the Jaguars acquired wide receiver Tim Patrick from the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round selection.
The addition of Patrick adds more talent to the wide receiver room. However, it does much more than that, as head coach Liam Coen discussed on Thursday afternoon.
Patrick's importance and presence on the roster
The vibes around the Jaguars organization are different than in years past. They are making moves to the roster in a consistent effort to always try and improve it at any opportunity they have. Jacksonville saw that opportunity with Patrick, who added quality depth to an already talented wide receiver corp.
Coen called Patrick's presence in the room as a veteran 'huge' because of what he has been through and the work he has put in with talented wideouts in Detroit such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
"The stories he told me about Amon-Ra and how he practiced and how he did things was pretty cool to hear, and if some of that can continue to rub off on our guys, that’s only a positive," Coen said. "That’s only a good thing. So, it’s great to have Tim with us."
While Patrick's role on special teams, being the No. 5 wide receiver on the depth chart for the moment, is uncertain, Coen had time to explain the importance of having a big-bodied presence like Patrick on the roster. He said that while the box score production was impressive, it was what happened when the ball wasn't coming his way that brought the attention to him and general manager James Gladstone.
"He had about 400-something yards receiving, four touchdowns, but it’s what he does without the
ball that is really cool to watch, his sense of urgency, physicality," Coen said.
The first-year head coach discussed how tough Patrick is both mentally and physically, saying it is obvious to see it, having played plenty of football throughout his career in the league, and the veteran presence he brings from his years of injuries that hampered his ability in recent seasons.
"It’s pretty obvious, both mentally and physically, so that was kind of what went into that decision was getting a bigger type body guy that can give us quality snaps and a guy that can...he’s physically played a lot of football in the NFL, he’s had a lot of success and he brings veteran maturity coming from a successful organization and has had a lot of personal perseverance in the last few years to get where he’s at," Coen said.
Patrick is expected to play what was supposed to be the Gabe Davis role this season. His size, physicality, blocking ability, and ball skills will be a valued part of the Jaguars' wide receiver room this season.
