Gladstone Reveals Why Jaguars Made Bold Trade for Tim Patrick
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it clear over the last few weeks that there was still a lot of work needed to be done to their receiver room.
After this week's trade for veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, consider the work completed.
The former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions do-everything veteran may not be a star who will demand 100 targets and change the complexion of the entire season, but he will clearly be asked to fill a valuable role for the Jaguars on and off the field.
Patrick's Value
"Really excited about the addition of Tim Patrick. He is somebody that from afar, both Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen], myself, the coaching staff, the scouting staff, has really appreciated his game. We talk about the idea of being mentally and physically tough, like I just pointed to, and I used the phrase ‘intangibly rich’ a lot," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Wednesday.
"I think anybody who does their homework on Tim Patrick understands that he's never had an easy path. He's always had to overcome obstacles. The only thing he communicated to us after this decision was made, he's ready to earn every op [opportunity] that lies in front. When he's got that hunger that he can provide obviously from a veteran presence to a room who definitely has, up until Dyami [WR Dyami Brown], a lot of youth, a lot of inexperience in comparison."
The Jaguars sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Lions to land Patrick, a move that now gives their receiver room more than just an elder statesman.
Instead, Patrick will now be a unique part of the entire receiver room -- a unit that entering the week was light on size, with 6-foot-2 Brian Thomas Jr. being the largest receiver set to make the roster.
With Patrick's towering 6-foot-5 frame now in the picture, the Jaguars have a little bit of everything.
"The idea of building out a basketball team with not only the wide receiver room, but multiple position groups, that can be very helpful, right? Not the same, exact genre across the group," Gladstone said.
"That can be something that, when you talk with Liam, being able to artfully design plays to tap into those skill sets is something that he gets creative juices from. So that was something that was really exciting about the addition of Tim, knowing that he brings something that we don't currently have in the space."
