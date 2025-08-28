The Key Ways Tim Patrick Will Improve the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't quite satisfied with their 53-man roster after making cuts to their training camp team ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Scouring the open market and the waiver wire for potential additions, they couldn't find a wide receiver they liked. Instead, they turned to the trading block, dealing a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions in return for Tim Patrick.
He'll join the team as the fifth wideout on the depth chart, behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington. Austin Trammell was waived to make room for Patrick. There's still room on the practice squad if Jacksonville wants to bring him back, though.
It was obvious when reports leaked that the Jaguars tried to trade for former Denver Broncos receiver Devaughn Vele that they wanted to bring in a big target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. At 6'5", Tim Patrick has the size and catch radius to give Jacksonville the jump-ball threat it needed. However, that's not the only way he'll help the offense this season.
Tim Patrick will be a huge asset to the run game
The focus throughout this offseason has been on what Head Coach Liam Coen can do for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game. As offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, he helped coax a career year out of quarterback Baker Mayfield and engineer an air attack that finished third in yards and second in touchdowns.
However, the Bucs were just as proficient on the ground, too. Their running game checked in at fourth in yards and third in yards per carry. That led to a stellar rookie season for Tampa Bay rookie back Bucky Irving, who totaled 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on 207 attempts.
With a rotation of Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and Bhayshul Tuten, the Jaguars could have a dangerous ground game in 2025. Now, they've added an elite blocker on the outside to help them open up explosive runs.
Tim Patrick's size won't just give Jacksonville a large target downfield. It also gives them essentially another tight end to clear defenders out of running lanes. He's proven to be one of the most effective blocking wide receivers in the NFL. There's no doubt that Liam Coen plans on exploiting that talent to give the Jaguars an edge on the ground. The coach is probably salivating at Patrick's potential impact in play-action sets.
