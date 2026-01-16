How Liam Coen, James Gladstone Must Attack Jaguars' Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly didn't want the offseason to start so soon, but that is the reality they find themselves in.

For the Jaguars to make the most out of the 2026 offseason and the window they have suddenly opened for themselves, they will need head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone to be at their best. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

For the Jaguars, Coen and Gladstone to get the Jaguars over the hump, they will have some clear areas they have to attack. The Jaguars thrived in a lot of ways during their 13-4 regular-season run, but the playoff loss to the Bills also opened eyes to a few potential red flags that must be addressed.

The Jaguars should know that they can't take their foot off the gas pedal like past Jaguars teams after a year of success. It will take time for Coen and Gladstone to develop their plan of attack, but there is no reason to think there weren't enough lessons to take from 2025 to improve the franchise even further in 2026.

"I’ve got to look at what those exact, I guess you could call it bullet points, would be to get that over the hump. I think that we had a lot of great energy towards the end of the season in terms of, like, I don't know if a lot of guys were just like oh my gosh, let's get this season over with type thing to where the schedule, the routine, the support staff, the operation, the routine, the practices," Coen said.

"It felt like it was going in the right direction in terms of sustainability throughout maybe a few more weeks. So, looking at that, I think that it was on par with being able to continue moving forward. It was just some critical moments, obviously, and plays in a game that you’ve got to be able to make."

"Those are things that you end up having to build upon and try to recreate in the offseason, right? So, when we do situational masters and we go through our offseason plan and recreating some of those moments that we ended up losing in, obviously the end of half, great execution to get us into a position to make a -- hey, we just didn't make the kick," Coen said.

"Like, it is what it is, right? All right, let's go put them back in that situation in the spring and continue to recreate moments to create positivity to have that muscle memory to go and make those plays when the time comes.

