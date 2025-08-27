Jaguar Report

3 Observations on What Tim Patrick Trade Means For Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars did what many had projected them to do, landing a new big-bodied wide receiver with their stockpile of draft picks -- but what does it all mean?

John Shipley

In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are wheeling and dealing, completing their third trade of the last two weeks on Wednesday morning by acquiring Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

So, what does the Patrick trade mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.

Gladstone Lands No. 5 WR

It was no secret the Jaguars were looking for a No. 5 wide receiver from another roster; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted as much when he slipped up and mentioned the Jaguars were in trade talks with the Broncos last week. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jaguars touched base with at least two other teams that weren't the Broncos or Lions about a potential receiver deal.

Simply put, the Jaguars had a very incomplete receiver room that lacked both depth and variety. They liked their top four receivers, but it was clear Austin Trammell was just a placeholder until the Jaguars found their guy. Trammell was waived to make room for Patrick, though the team has hopes of him re-joining the practice squad.

How Patrick Fits

It isn't hard to see how Patrick fits into the Jaguars' offense. While the majority of his snaps last year came outside, he still logged over 150 snaps from the slot and is a player the Jaguars will be comfortable with at a number of alignments. He also brings size at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds that no other receiver on the roster comes close to, making him a potential red-zone factor.

But where Patrick will likely make his largest impact: as a blocker on the perimeter, whether on screens or as a run-blocker. The Jaguars have a willing and effective blocker in Dyami Brown, but Patrick is automatically the Jaguars' best blocking receiver the day he steps into the building.

Are Jaguars Done?

Is Jacksonville done making trades? With 11 picks left in the 2026 draft following the trade, the Jaguars still have the flexibilty to add players who made it onto their team's respective free agents. The two positions it makes the most sense to add to include cornerback and offensive line. The Jaguars have not been afraid of acting on their evaluations yet.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.