Jaguars' Key Contract Year Player Shined In Week 10
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded long-time left tackle Cam Robinson after Week 8, the message was clear. It was Walker Little's time to take the reins of the left tackle job once and for all.
Little has been in and out of the Jaguars' startling lineup since they drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Robinson consistently getting the nod over him. But with Robinson now off the roster, it is Little's job and nobody elses.
Little has faced some serious competition in his three starts at left tackle this year, too, top-10 defenses in each week. The latest matchup came against the Minnesota Vikings, and the performance ended up being not just Little's best game of the season, but one of the best games any offensive lineman had this week.
According to Pro Football Focus, Little had the best pass-blocking grade among any offensive tackle in Week 10, allowing zero pressures in the process.
"There are some plays yesterday that they would like to have back, obviously. But I think for the majority of the season, they've done a nice job. Walker's kind of settled into that spot. But both guys, they play physical, they play tough. They're both smart guys, athletic. Have done a nice job," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
If Little can continue to play well, he could play himself into a potential new deal with the Jaguars before he hits free agency in March.
"I will say, Walker's done a great job. I'm excited for this opportunity for him. He's played great when he's had the opportunities the last few years. He's been put in some tough spots. He's had to play a lot of different positions," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said before Week 9.
"He's had to come in, in ‘22 when Cam got hurt, and finish the season when we were on that run. We didn't skip a beat because he was prepared, and he prepared every day like a starter. So, he's been ready for his opportunities and that's not easy to do when you're not the full-time guy and now that he's getting that opportunity, I'm excited for him."
