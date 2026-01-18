3 Jaguars Rookies Who Need Expanded Roles in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got some solid contributions from their rookie class in 2025, but they will need them to take another leap in 2026.

"Yeah, I think naturally you anticipate that. You can plan for it in some ways by making sure that those runways are available to them. I think it may be a misconception that there was endlessly—that the players we drafted in Los Angeles were immediate contributors as rookies where that wasn't truly the case," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.

"Now, at the end when you think back to [Rams WR] Puka Nacua having a significant role as a rookie and then [Rams LB] Jared Verse and [Rams DE] Braden Fiske having significant roles as rookies, that can maybe overshadow what the year-over-year outlook was. Like [Rams RB] Kyren Williams and [Rams S] Quentin Lake who both received contract extensions this year did not play as rookies. They were both injured that season."

But of the obvious of Travis Hunter, which rookies do the Jaguars need to see take that leap next season? We break down three below.

Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs across the goal line to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fourth-round darling last season, Bhayshul Tuten was the RB3 out of camp but quickly became RB2 after the Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tuten did the most with his opportunities, becoming a big-play threat and a reliable goal-line back, but he was never really featured. He had double-digit touches just three times all season, and in two of those performances, he recorded a touchdown and over 70 yards from scrimmage.

With the status of Travis Etienne up in the air entering the offseason, the Jaguars need to make the spart move asset-wise and trust Tuten to carry more of the load in 2026. They should still add to the running back room, but an increase in touches for Tuten is key.

Jack Kiser

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jack Kiser mostly only played this season when the Jaguars were in blowout wins, spending most of his time on special teams instead. That was always expected since the Jaguars had three veteran linebackers in front of him in Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Ventrell Miller. The redshirt year is over, though, and the Jaguars need to know what they have in Kiser.

Oluokun is getting older, Lloyd is a free agent in March and Miller is entering a contract year. With how different the Jaguars' linebacker room could look like in the next few years, the Jaguars need more snaps and a sample size from Kiser next season.

Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) drills with guard Sal Wormley (61) during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gladstone said this week the Jaguars would return every member of their offensive line in 2025, which means Wyatt Milum will have to fight either Ezra Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, or even Walker Little for a starting spot in the offense. Nobody is saying a player only has two years to earn a spot, but it would seem unlikely the Jaguars drafted Milum in the third-round last year thinking he would still be a reserve by 2026.

Milum shouldn't be handed a job. He has to win it and prove that he should start over three significantly more experienced players. But, like with Kiser, the Jaguars need to soon figure out what they have in Milum.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.