Jaguars' Star Pass-Rusher Dominated Former Teammate in Week 10
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen knew he had a big matchup entering Week 10.
Facing former teammate and long-time Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson in just his second game since being traded away from Jacksonville? That is the kind of rare matchup that comes only once in most careers, with Sunday's tilt vs. the Minnesota Vikings serving as Hines-Allen's first real chance to go to battle with his teammate of nearly six seasons.
And while the Vikings got the 12-7 win, Hines-Allen can consider himself the winner of the game's most interesting war.
"Josh-Hines Allen generated 8 pressures on 34 pass rushes (23.5%), his most pressures in a game this season and his fifth game with at least 5 pressures," NextGenStats said.
"Hines-Allen faced former Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, generating 8 pressures on 30 matchups (26.7%). Overall, Robinson allowed 11 pressures on 42 pass blocks (26.2%), tied for the most pressures Robinson has allowed in his career."
Hines-Allen gave his own review to the matchup in the Jaguars' locker room on Monday, showing plenty of respect to his former teammate in the process.
"A couple good rushes on him. They gave him a lot of help a little bit, but it was good to play against him again and really go full-throttle," the Pro Bowl pass-rusher said.
"But it was good to see him, especially after the game. But during the game, man, I was trying to take his head off. But after the game, you know, it was all love and, you know, respect. He was probably trying to do the same thing to me."
Over the last two weeks, Hines-Allen has double-digit pressures and two sacks. His game against Robinson was his best game of the season, and the arrow certainly appears to be pointing up for Hines-Allen moving forward.
“I think one of the things you’re seeing, and this is the improvement, I think, of our whole defense, is how they’ve continued to work throughout the week. They’ve bought into the scheme and what the guys are teaching and coaching, and you're seeing that gradual improvement. Guys are understanding that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Josh is one of them and Travon is one of them. Obviously, those guys are up front. But yeah, I think the technique, trusting that and trusting himself, obviously, what he sees and what he sees with the stance of the tackles. If he's playing on a tight end or whatever it might be. So yeah, he's been playing good.”
