Should Jaguars Make Blockbuster Trade for Browns' Myles Garrett?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely more focused on the 2025 NFL Draft than anything else, and who could blame them? They are in desperate need of an elite talent, and many feel that the Jaguars should just take Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter with their top pick.
But could Jacksonville ultimately decide to make a blockbuster trade?
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently made it clear that he is not about to stick around and wait for the Browns to rebuild. He wants to win now, and the Browns are not exactly in a position to offer that to him.
You may be thinking, "Well, neither are the Jaguars," but that's not necessarily true.
Unlike Cleveland, Jacksonville actually has a whole lot of pieces in place to contend in the not-too-distant future.
Trevor Lawrence is at quarterback. The Jaguars have a few very impressive young offensive weapons in running back Tank Bigsby, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and tight end Brenton Strange.
Then there is the defense, which already has edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen and cornerback Tyson Campbell.
What if the Jaguars add Garrett into the mix?
Garrett would unquestionably cost a massive haul. The Jaguars would have to part with multiple draft picks—potentially even multiple first-rounders—in order to catch the Browns' attention.
But perhaps a trade that includes Travon Walker and some picks would actually make Cleveland think about dealing Garrett?
Garrett is under contract through 2026, so it's not like Jacksonville would have to worry about the reigning Defensive Player of the Year immediately bolting upon acquiring him.
And while he isn't incredibly young, he is still 29 years old, which would give him a decent window with the Jaguars.
It seems hard to believe that Jacksonville is as bad as its record indicates. Again, unlike Garrett's current circumstances with the Browns, the Jaguars actually do have some hope for the future.
They also don't have an absolutely miserable financial situation like Cleveland.
A duo of Garrett and Hines-Allen would be lethal, and with Campbell in the secondary, Jacksonville would suddenly have a pretty impressive defensive core.
It may seem like a long shot, but if there is any team that can put together a godfather type offer to pull Garrett away from the Browns, it's the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.