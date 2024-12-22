How TE Strange Can Make A Lasting Impact in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new player to watch for the future in tight end Brenton Strange. Strange has filled the tight end position since Evan Engram was sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury, but Strange hasn't let anyone down since sliding into the role.
Strange is a 2023 second-round draft pick out of Penn State. Though his numbers thus far in his career have not shown much, his production and aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball have star written all over them.
In his first season, Strange played in 14 games but got no attention from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After his rookie year concluded, Strange dropped five receptions in nine targets, gained 35 receiving yards, and received two first downs. His level of play has increased since.
In the current campaign, Strange has again played in 14 games and is about to participate in his 15th. He has recorded 34 receptions in 44 targets and has totaled 329 receiving yards. He has received 16 first downs and averages 9.7 yards per reception.
The six-foot-three 23-year-old has slid into the role at the tight end nicely, given Engram's injury-ridden season. In his recent start for Jacksonville against the New York Jets, Strange totaled 11 receptions and 73 receiving yards and averaged 6.3 yards per reception. His strong build and explosive game style have given Jaguars legend Jeff Lageman a ton of material to discuss this upcoming star.
"He fights for every single yard that he gets, and he's tough and physical," Lageman said in his breakdown of Strange. "Folks, if you don't like #85, you don't like football."
While Engram has another year in Jacksonville on his contract, it may be smart for the front office to start to consider the future with Strange. If Strange can go forward and continue to play strong football for the remainder of the games in the 2024-25 season, he may make his case to be the main stay at that tight end position.
The Jaguars are set to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in what could be a make or break for either team's draft hopes.
