Jaguars Surprising Star Leads NFL In Massive Stat
There hasn't been a whole lot to be excited about when it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars football this season.
The Jaguars are just 2-8, which is good for last place in the AFC South. There also doesn't appear to be any 2022 style of miracle on the horizon.
This team just isn't very good, which makes their silence at the Nov. 5 trade deadline all the more puzzling.
All of that being said, there have been some bright spots for Jacksonville in 2024, and running back Tank Bigsby is one of them.
The sophomore star has actually supplanted Travis Etienne Jr. as the Jaguars' lead rusher this season, having racked up 519 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
If those numbers weren't impressive enough, consider this: Bigsby actually leads the NFL in yards after contact per carry with an average of 4.33, per The 33rd Team.
That is an incredible stat for the 5-foot-11, 215-pound halfback who has quickly established himself as one of Jacksonville's best pieces moving forward.
Bigsby, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, was selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in every game during his rookie campaign but was a relative afterthought in an offense that heavily featured Etienne, finishing with 132 yards and a couple of scores on the ground.
Considering that Etienne took the league by storm with a phenomenal inaugural season and followed that up with another 1,000-yard showing in 2023, the fact that Bigsby did not see much action last year did not come as much of a surprise.
However, the fact that Bigsby has actually usurped Etienne as Jacksonville's top running back in 2024 has certainly been a bit jarring.
As a matter of fact, Bigsby has been so impressive that some even suggested that the Jaguars move Etienne at the trade deadline.
Jacksonvile elected to hold on to Etienne, but there is no doubt that he could become a trade candidate this offseason thanks to the emergence of Bigsby.
Of course, right now, Bigsby is nursing an ankle injury that could keep him out of action against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.