The Jaguars' 2026 Breakout Candidate is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a number of players have breakout seasons in 2025, and the quest now begins to find the next crop of future stars.

Last year saw the likes of Parker Washington , Cole Van Lanen, Jarrian Jones, and Antonio Johnson go from backups or role players to bonafide building blocks. And when it comes to 2026, it is already clear who the Jaguars' next breakout candidate is.

Toot Toot

When the Jaguars' brass of Liam Coen and James Gladstone spoke after the team was eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, Gladstone made a point to say that the team needs to give its 2025 rookies the appropriate runways to have success moving forward. And for fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten, the runway might be bigger than any other on the team.

Jacksonville could have up to 296 offensive touches to replace if running back and former first-round pick Travis Etienne hits the free agent market in March. It is to early to say whether Etienne will, but the fact the Jaguars got contracts done early for Van Lanen and Jakobi Meyers indicates there is a better chance than not that he signs elsewhere in March.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs towards the end zone during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Etienne does walk, then the Jaguars should already have his replacement in-house in Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten served as the team's No. 2 running back for the 2025 season as the Jaguars put the onus of the rushing game on Etienne, but he proved his value time and time again.

Whether as a pass-catcher, a short-yardage back, or an explosive dynamo who could set up long and successful drives like he did in the Super Bowl, Tuten brought value to the Jaguars in an important but limited role.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

“Yeah, for a guy that obviously is coming out with speed, he does a nice job like getting behind his pads and he's rocked up for being a small dude. And I know we were looking at when I was in Tampa last year, we were looking at Ray Davis and looking at Bucky Irving and those guys. And then this year you kind of have, I'm not going to call it same type, but there's some similarities," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Tuten earlier this month.

"Those compact backs, that can take a hit, but maybe you're not getting whacked every time you take a hit because they're compact. They're smaller, lower center of gravity. They're able to kind of get in there and gain those short yardage, hard yards. Tuten when he's feeling good and he's been healthy and stuff, obviously you guys have seen, he's helped us. So, we need to continue that."

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

