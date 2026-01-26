3 Jaguars Who Will Play Bigger Roles in 2026 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are evaluating an incredible 2025 NFL season, in which they went 13-4 in the regular season but flamed out in the first round of the playoffs in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. While they surpassed expectations coming into the year, they now have to find a way to improve this offseason and ensure that they didn't peak with a Wild Card exit.
General Manager James Gladstone will have his work cut out for him. The Jaguars don't have their own first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they'll have to do some inspired financial maneuvering to create any meaningful cap space for free agency. However, there's one easy way for Jacksonville to bolster its odds for next season — internal development.
3 Jaguars who will step up in 2026
1. Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr. has likely already played his last game for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He put together a strong campaign in a contract year, which should get him paid handsomely this free agency. The Jaguars probably can't afford to bring him back, and even if they can, they have other more pressing needs to address within the roster.
One of the primary reasons that Jacksonville should feel comfortable with letting ETN walk is the presence of Bhayshul Tuten. After the Jaguars selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the front office and coaching staff felt encouraged enough to trade away then-RB2 Tank Bigsby. Tuten got hot down the stretch and has shown more than enough to earn additional responsibilities next season. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see him come out of training camp as the first name on the depth chart.
2. Jonah Monheim
General Manager James Gladstone has already stated that he intends to keep all of the Jaguars' offensive linemen for next season. However, that doesn't mean that the rotation won't be tinkered with. There were a couple of glaring sore spots along Jacksonville's offensive trench this season: Walker Little and Patrick Mekari.
Cole Van Lanen has almost certainly locked down a starting spot after a breakout campaign. Head Coach Liam Coen will likely name him the starting left tackle moving forward, where CVL really shined protecting Trevor Lawrence's blindside.
That leaves an opening at Mekari's right guard spot. Jonah Monheim showed some spunk in his opportunities filling in at center for Robert Hainsey — enough so to earn an AFC All-Rookie Team nomination from the Pro Football Writers of America — but he also received a few snaps at right guard last season. He'll have an opportunity to earn more reps in training camp there.
3. Jarrian Jones
As currently constructed, the Jaguars only have three cornerbacks with significant experience on the books for 2026: Jourdan Lewis, coming off a season-ending foot injury, Jarrian Jones, and Travis Hunter Jr., who's going to play both sides of the ball after suffering an LCL tear in Week 9. Gladstone will probably move mountains to create the space necessary to re-sign Montaric Brown after his breakout performance this year, but that still only leaves the Jags with 3.5 dependable corners.
In his limited role this season, Jones looked absolutely incredible. Chances are, the team is confident in his ability to step into a larger snapcount next year and continue his ascension.
