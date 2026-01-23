3 Jaguars Who Should Badly Want Anthony Campanile to Stay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are a countless number of members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' organization who are hoping defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile sticks around for another season. That goes without saying.

But which Jaguars defenders should want Campanile to stay the most? Going through the expected defensive depth chart, there are a few names that stand out.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Maybe no player had a bigger turnaround for the Jaguars' defense than Antonio Johnson. After the entire defense struggled in 2024, few had Johnson labeled as a playmaker and key piece entering the season. But after his performance in 2025, it is impossible to ignore what Johnson brings to the table under Campanile.

Johnson had five interceptions in 2025 and was one of the best closers in football, frequently making key plays that proved to be the final dagger for the opposing offenses. Another year with Campanile could get him paid in a big way a year from now.

LB Ventrell Miller

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will extend linebacker Devin Lloyd or not after his Pro Bowl and All-Pro season. But if the Jaguars do let Lloyd walk in free agency, then the importance of fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller will be impossible to ignore. After three years as depth, Miller could project to be a starter entering training camp.

Campanile has proven to be a linebacker whisperer to this point, coaxing career years out of Devin Lloyd, Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper over the last two years alone. Miller would benefit in a big way from another season with Campanile and his defensive staff, both because it would be a contract year and because it would be his first extended run as a starter.

DE Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

If Travon Walker never injured his wrist against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, he likely would have been on his way to a career year. Walker had some of the most dominant performances of his career (Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos) of his entire career this past season, proving to be the perfect fit for what Campanile wants to do on defense.

With Walker potentially entering a contract year in 2026, it would certainly do him a lot of good to have another year in Campanile's system. Not only should Walker be expected to have a better season simply due to his health alone, but Campanile also experimented with Walker's role more than any other Jaguars coordinator has and finally let him play meaningful snaps inside.

