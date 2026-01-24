1 Player Jaguars Must Sign if Travis Etienne Walks

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to be prepared to lose Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency this offseason. General Manager James Gladstone and the brass elected not to pick up the running back's fifth-year option for 2026, so ETN will hit the open market in March. He responded with one of his best campaigns to date.



He was a key feature of Liam Coen's offense, totaling 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns with just one fumble, which was recovered by the Jaguars. His dual-threat ability, homerun hitting, and improved pass protection should make him a highly coveted talent this free agency. He's expected to command between $8-12 million AAV on his new contract, which might be too rich for Jacksonville and its limited cap space.



Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jaguars have to add running back depth



The Jacksonville Jaguars started planning for Travis Etienne Jr.'s departure last offseason. They took two ball-carriers in the 2025 NFL Draft: Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and Syracuse's LeQuint Allen Jr. in the seventh. Both selections proved to be prudent.



Etienne was a true workhorse in the 2025 season, but Tuten did show plenty of flashes in his limited opportunity, tallying 307 yards and five touchdowns on 83 carries, adding 10 catches for another 79 yards and two scores. The former Hokie looked especially effective in short-yardage situations and in the red zone. LQA was used almost exclusively as a pass-protector, but he did garner 94 yards on 23 rushing attempts and caught 10 of his 11 targets for 54 yards.



Both of the Jaguars' rookie running backs showed that they're capable of stepping into larger roles, which will make the loss of ETN significantly easier to swallow. However, going into the 2026 season with just two halfbacks, neither of whom are proven commodities would be a risky bet for General Manager James Gladstone and the team, especially with Super Bowl aspirations in mind.



It'd behoove Jacksonville to add a veteran on a team-friendly contract, one who can replicate Etienne's production in a pinch. Jerome Ford, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, would be a perfect fit. He's built similarly to ETN and has been effective as a ball-carrier, a receiver, and a blocker in the passing game. He fell out of the Browns' rotation this past season, but he'd be a value pick-up for any team needing additional depth in the backfield on a budget.

To see if the Jaguars add a running back in free agency this offseason, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.